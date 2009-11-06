Image Gallery: Unusual Skin Care Ingredients

" " iStockphoto.com/Ali Ender Birer and Erik de Graaf So what is really in your skin care products? Do you know what strange animal ingredients and plants might be lurking in your beauty care? Take a look a look at the next pages to see some of the most wacky ingredients out there.

Advertisement

" " © Photographer: Joe Gough | Agency: Dreamstime.com We know you were wondering about that cow. While it may not be on the shelves just yet, researchers in Japan have devised a way to create a sweet vanilla fragrance from cow dung. Next, see another use for animal droppings.

" " © iStockphoto.com/syagci Traditionally used by geishas, nightingale droppings purportedly have some very special properties that can leave skin feeling cleansed, moisturized, silky smooth and beautifully bright. The droppings are dried, bombarded with UV light (to sanitize them) and crushed into powder. Next, see what animal's vomit has a beauty use.

" " Mike Parry/Minden Pictures/Getty Images Whale vomit, otherwise known as ambergris, has been used for centuries as a fixative in perfumes, some of which find their way into your beauty cream. The next weird ingredient is a little poisonous.

" " Peter Ginter/Getty Images Synthetic snake venom is being used in some face creams as an anti-wrinkle treatment, and supposedly is similar to Botox. The next anti-aging skin care ingredient is a luxury food.

Advertisement

" " C Squared Studios/Getty Images Caviar is used in anti-aging products. Some companies claim that it stimulates skin regeneration and provides proteins and vitamins. Or, you can get X-rated with the next ingredient.

" " ©iStockphoto.com/AWEvans Several companies are making moisturizing creams with semen. Some studies found that semen has five times the healing quality of vitamin E, and bull semen specifically is being used to add shine to hair. You can also use the alcoholic beverage on the next page for your hair.

" " ©iStockphoto.com/Kirby Hamilton Pouring a can of beer through your hair can help thicken it. Just make sure you rinse it out. Or, try the next liquid for a variety of skin improvements.

" " ©iStockphoto.com/dmitrii_designer Sunflower seed oil, sesame seed oil, olive oil and even waste cooking oil can be used to rejuvenate and protect skin. Had a rough night? See what to put on your eyes next.

" " iStockphoto.com/Yunus Arakon Caffeinated tea bags are a great way to get rid of bags under your eyes. Studies on mice also suggest that caffeine, whether it's applied topically or ingested, may also act as a natural sunscreen, protecting your skin from sun damage. Next, see how you can use avocados to boost your beauty.

Advertisement

" " ©iStockphoto.com/eyewave Avocados are high in fats and vitamins A, D and E, the latter of which helps the skin retain moisture and helps reduce wrinkles. See what other guacamole ingredient can be used for skin care next.

" " iStockphoto.com/Kathleen Snowden The great thing about limes is that they happen to be high in vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant. As a result, lime oil and products containing lime oil can actually help smooth skin tone and reduce the appearance of dark spots. The fruit on the next page can also improve your skin.

" " Medioimages/Photodisc/Getty Images That mango's packed with triglycerides, the same types of fats that make up your body's natural moisturizer, sebum. Adding it directly to your lips in the form of mango butter or oil can restore moisture to your lips. The next unusual ingredient comes from a tree in Southeast Asia.

" " iStockphoto.com/Georgina Palmer Ho wood essential oil, also known as white camphor, is a product of the distillation of the wood and bark of the cinamomum camphora tree. People use it in lip balms, chest rubs and pain medications to soothe their skin and reduce inflammation. Next, see an ingredient that can be found in gum as well as your skin care products.

" " iStockphoto.com/johanna goodyear Mint juice can soothe and calm skin that's itchy or infected. You can even use it to help heal bites from mosquitoes, wasps and bees. Because mint contains vitamin A, it may strengthen skin tissue and help reduce oily skin. To learn more, see the Top 5 Weirdest Beauty Cream Ingredients or try the Ultimate Skin Quiz.