5 Ways to Care for Your Hair with Bathroom Items

We all know to brush our teeth with toothpaste and rinse our mouths with mouthwash, but it's time to mix up the morning bathroom routine. Go ahead, put toothpaste on your forehead and mouthwash, aspirin and baby powder in your hair. Besides feeling a little silly at first, you'll be solving the annoying problems of dandruff and chlorine-discolored hair.

While these hair care problems can happen to anyone, they don't happen every day. Save some money with these five at-home fixes, using stuff you already have in the bathroom to make the morning run a little smoother -- until the coffee maker breaks and you forget to pick up the dry-cleaning.