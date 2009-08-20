What is the function of skin?

The dermis serves an important role in regulating body temperature. But it also performs another critical function: It contains the nerve endings that give you your sense of touch [source: The Merck Manuals].

The nerve endings in the dermis identify five different kinds of sensations: heat, cold, pressure, pain and contact. This is because there are millions of nerve endings in the dermis, with higher concentrations in certain areas of the body [source: Medindia]. Places where skin is thinner often have either a greater concentration of nerve endings or less protection, making them more sensitive.

Injuries to the skin can adversely affect your experience of touch. For example, even a minor burn can be quite painful, because it affects the nerve endings in your skin. Usually a first- or second-degree burn can continue to hurt even after it has developed scar tissue, because the nerve endings are continuing to react to the injury. What's even more dangerous, however, is when you don't feel any pain from a burn -- that means that you've suffered from a third-degree burn, which penetrates the dermis. The reason you don't feel pain with a third-degree burn is because the nerve endings in the dermis have actually been destroyed [source: Wolfe].

Skin Graft and Your Senses A skin graft is the transplanting of healthy skin and healthy, underlying tissue to another part of the body. Skin grafts are often used after the removal of cancerous malignancies, to repair and minimize severe burns, and to close surgery sites in organ donation. In many cases, the recipient of a skin graft will develop feeling in the grafted skin -- called reinnervation -- within two to four weeks of a procedure; however, many grafts will have what is known as permanent anesthesia, where there's little to no feeling in the grafted skin [source: Grande].

