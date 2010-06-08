5 Foods That Can Change the Way You Smell

If, as the saying goes, you are what you eat, most of us spend a ton of money and effort trying to hide who we are. Americans spent more than $3.7 billion on gum and breath mints in 2004, and that's just for the bad breath [source: Francella]. Add perfumes, deodorants and antiperspirants to the mix ... it's obvious that we don't want to walk around smelling like this morning's everything bagel and half-caf macchiato.

No matter how hard you try, though, there are some food smells you just can't get rid of. Some give you bad breath, while others find more surprising ways of making their presence known. Want to make a good, unstinky first impression? Steer clear of these five foods.