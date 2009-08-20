Skin and Nutrition

Skin health and nutrition are closely related. Learn more about skin and nutrition at HowStuffWorks.

Midnight Snacks Could Lead to … Sunburn?
Researchers from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center have made a connection in mice between late-night eating and an increased risk of sunburn.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

5 Reasons Sugar Hurts Your Skin
You may like sugar, but your skin doesn't. This kitchen staple can cause big skin problems. See why cutting out sugar helps your skin care routine.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

Quick Tips: 5 Ways to Feed Your Skin the Nutrients It Needs
Unhappy with your dull complexion and sagging skin? Before resorting to surgery, try eating the five foods on our list to rejuvenate your skin and take years off your look.

By Katie Lambert & DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Quick Tips: 5 Best Fruits to Help Skin
They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away -- but can it keep the dermatologist away, too? And what can other fruits do for your skin?

By Joseph Miller

Top 10 Foods for Beautiful Skin
Selecting the right foods can help brighten your complexion from the inside out or the outside in. So should you skip the beauty counter and head for the grocery store instead?

By Julia Layton & Katie Lambert

5 Foods That Can Change the Way You Smell
Gum. Breath mints. Deodorants. Perfumes. We put a lot of work into controlling what we smell like. So which foods are most likely to undo it all?

By Jonathan Atteberry

Food and Skin: Fast Facts
Get fast facts on food and skin, and learn how different vitamins and nutrients benefit skin's health and appearance.

By Sarah Siddons

Why does your sweat sometimes smell like ammonia?
You just exercised and worked up a good, healthy sweat -- except that "healthy" rarely smells like industrial strength cleaner, right? Why does sweat sometimes reek of ammonia, and what can you do to stop it?

By Jessika Toothman

How does diet affect body odor?
The old adage you are what you eat makes sense, but the idea that what you smell like depends on what you eat is slightly less self-evident. How can a certain type of food or diet affect your body odor?

By Josh Clark

Is cinnamon good for the skin?
Cinnamon is one of the most common spices in the kitchen -- it's both sweet and tangy, and people use it to add flavor to pies, buns and toast. But does cinnamon have health benefits for your skin?

By Alexander Page

Are there foods that help with firming the skin?
As you age, your skin loses the fatty tissue and collagen that provide its supple, firm appearance. Could adding certain foods to your diet help reverse this aging process?

By Matteson Cade

Are there foods that prevent wrinkles?
Wrinkling is an inevitable part of aging, but some research shows you might be able to hold on to a youthful glow by watching what you eat. Which foods should you be on the lookout for?

By Sarah Jourdain

Can my diet affect the moisture of my skin?
If you have dry skin, you can do more than just slather on lotion -- you can also eat a diet rich in hydrating foods to moisturize your skin from the inside out. But what foods should you be eating?

By Sarah Jourdain

Do certain foods trigger acne breakouts?
Certain foods, including chocolate, peanuts, shellfish and greasy pizza, have a reputation for causing acne, but is there any truth to this?

By Sarah Jourdain

Does sugar make us age faster?
It's no secret that sugary foods can lead to negative effects like weight gain, but can they affect your brain, too? Find out how a high sugar intake could make you look and feel older.

By Shannon Cicero

Anti-aging Foods
Eating healthier can improve your overall health, maybe even help you lose weight, but can it make you look and feel younger? What foods may help reverse the signs of aging?

By Gina Fisher

How do antioxidants affect the skin?
If you're like most people, you want smooth, healthy skin, but maybe you don't want to wade through hundreds of chemically laden products to get it. That's where antioxidants can help.

By Sarah Rutland

How does curcumin benefit skin?
Curcumin, the key component of the herb turmeric, has been used for centuries as a food color and dye and as a natural treatment for certain skin problems. But does any scientific evidence back up such uses?

By Mary Salisbury

How does vitamin C benefit skin?
It's common knowledge that vitamin C strengthens your immune system, but did you know it can also prevent wrinkles and reduce sun damage to your skin?

By Susan Sentry

How does vitamin E benefit skin?
Vitamin E can help protect your skin from sun damage and harmful free radicals, but you don't need a dietary supplement to get your daily dose of this valuable nutrient.

By Alexander Page

How does zinc benefit skin?
Vitamins get a lot of press, but theyÃ¢â‚¬â„¢re not the only nutrients that should be on your health radar. To stay healthy, your body also needs certain minerals. One of those crucial minerals, zinc, acts like a 24-hour, on-call skin mechanic.

By Matteson Cade

What are the best vitamins for skin health?
While you may cleanse and moisturize your skin daily to keep it healthy, you can also nourish skin from the inside with vitamins. But what are the best vitamins for skin health?

By Sarah Rutland

Which supplements improve skin health?
Different vitamins and minerals can be particularly good for your skin -- helping to rejuvenate it and restore a healthy glow. Which supplements will improve your skin's health?

By Sarah Rutland

Which vegetables help your skin?
You probably know that eating vegetables keeps your body healthy, but some vegetables can especially benefit your skin. Which ones help the most?

By Alexander Page