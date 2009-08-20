Lip Health
Chances are, if you develop a yellow crusty sore on your lip or around your mouth, you have a fever blister. What caused it, and how should you treat it?
Lips are the most sensual part of the body that's out there for all the world to see. And while some celebrity lips are admired for a while, others become icons. What are five of the most famous sets?
For some folks, a little color and gloss isn't enough to get the desired pout. What is lip augmentation, and can it go wrong?
People like to kiss and to be kissed, but can too much kissing hurt your lips? Let the field experiments begin!
By Josh Clark
Cold sores are annoying and Alzheimer's disease is a devastating and fatal condition. It might surprise you to learn that these two seemingly disparate conditions are linked.
By Josh Clark
Your lip stings and tingles and you feel a little feverish. Oh, no -- you know what's coming next. Cold sores, or fever blisters, can be painful and unsightly, not to mention embarrassing. So, what can you do when you get one?
The fact that you know they're coming doesn't make the onset of fever blisters any more inconvenient or disgusting. How do you get rid of them quickly?
Once summer hits, many of us want to be outside all the time. Unfortunately, all that sun exposure has consequences: sunburns and the sun blisters that accompany them. How do you treat them so you can go back outside?
Usually, dry lips signal a loss of moisture because of exposure to the elements. Could severe dryness point to a more serious health problem?
Touch receptors in your lips allow them to feel many kinds of sensations, but those receptors are located all over the body. How is your lip sensitivity different?
By Gina Fisher
As winter comes along, lips that are cracked and dry can became a painful reality for months on end. Although there are several factors that can cause your lips to chap, could poor hydration be one of them?
When lips dry out, become chapped or develop sores, it can be painful, frustrating and unattractive. Some lip conditions are caused by dehydration or infection, but medication can also be the culprit of a calamitous kisser.
Many people apply topical treatments, such as beeswax, when their lips are dry or damaged. But certain foods may help promote lip health from the inside out. Which ones work best?
Your lips don't look like any other part of your body, so how are they different from the rest of your skin?
For many people, the skin near their mouth can become itchy and irritated, forming a kind of red ring around their lips. What causes this, and how can it be treated?