Lips lose a lot of their plumpness as people age. Sometimes, they're not even that fleshy to begin with. Not surprisingly, lots of people are turning to cosmetic procedures to keep their lips from appearing thinner as the years tick by.

A number of lip enhancing products and techniques are out there, but cosmetic lip augmentation generally refers to the use of injections, implants and surgeries to increase the size and augment the appearance of lips -- typically aimed at making them plumper and poutier. It can also help decrease lines and wrinkles around the lips. Lip augmentation can be accomplished in a variety of ways, with varying results.

But first things first. If you're considering lip augmentation it's important to choose a doctor with great care, and to formulate smart questions for prospective practitioners. Find out all about their training, certification and professional affiliations and make sure they have applicable experience. You want someone who has plenty of know-how when it comes to choosing proper fillers, completing successful procedures and dealing with any unexpected complications that could crop up. Make sure the practitioner is well-versed when it comes to discussing practical matters like the risks, results and recovery time the process will entail.

You need to share information about your complete medical history and current medications -- even over-the-counter ones -- to help ensure nothing will complicate the procedure. Also, bigger is not always better, so find a doctor with a studied sense of how natural lips should look, to ensure you don't end up appearing artificial or odd. There's more to this than just pushing the plunger on a needle, after all.

So don't grow impatient and rush through the preliminaries. You want to make sure you have all the facts about lip augmentation before you take that plunge, or the results might not be what you expected. To find out what's commonly used to make lips more luscious, click to the next page.