10 Tips for Battling Dry Lips

Smiles look great when lips are happy and healthy; it's not so nice when they're dry and chapped.

They help you eat, speak, whistle and kiss, but how well do you know your lips? Do you know they're sensitive and thin-skinned? It's not a slight; it's just a fact of our anatomy.

Our skin is made up of three layers: the epidermis, the dermis and a subcutaneous fat layer. The stratum corneum tops the epidermis as a protective layer (against bacteria, moisture loss, heat and light), but the skin on our lips is much thinner than the skin covering most of our body -- in fact, on our lips this protective layer is four to five times thinner compared than the skin on our face [source: Chan]. And because there are no sweat glands or hair follicles on our lips, they don't get the same kind of natural protection that skin on other areas of our body does.

So, treating dry, chapped lips can be tricky. They're vulnerable to the elements, as well as to our own bad habits. Keeping them soft and smooth may seem like a constant battle, but we have 10 tips to help keep your pout pretty and plump.