Top 5 Foot Moisturizing Tips for Men

Your feet will get the most out of a moisturizer if you use it just after washing them, preferably while they're still a little damp. Wash your feet in warm, not hot, water to avoid additional moisture loss from your skin -- a good tip for your whole body, not just your feet -- and use a moisturizer that's alcohol-free.

Take note: Be sure to keep the spots between your toes dry. Moisture between the toes, whether it's lotion or water left over from your shower, a swim or sweat, can attract bacteria, which increases your risk of developing fungal infections like athlete's foot.

