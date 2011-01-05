Men's Skin Moisturizing Tips

If you're looking for great men's skin moisturizing tips, look no further. In this section you'll learn everything you need to know about men's skin moisturizing such as choosing men's moisturizers, following moisturizing skin regimens and more.

Top 5 Foot Moisturizing Tips for Men
You probably don't pay much attention to them, but your feet work hard for you, even if you neglect them when it comes to daily hygiene. But isn't washing them good enough? Or does it take more to keep your feet healthy, like using moisturizer?

By Maria Trimarchi

Does aftershave moisturize my skin?
You're showered, freshly shaven and about to splash on your signature fragrance -- and its signature sting from the alcohol it contains. But what does that mean for your skin and its delicate moisture balance?

By Maria Trimarchi

Does shaving cream moisturize my skin?
Whether used on your face or legs, shaving cream helps to reduce friction between your skin and the razor. It minimizes razor burn, and the warm water you use helps open pores and soften stubble. But does shaving cream moisturize your skin as it claims?

By Maria Trimarchi

Does shaving oil moisturize my skin?
Unless you're a man who's decided to sport an unkempt beard, you're going to be shaving with some regularity for the rest of your life. You'll need to choose shaving products carefully, so what's the deal with shaving oil? Does it moisturize skin?

By Tom Scheve

How are men's moisturizers different from women's moisturizers?
The differences between men and women extend beyond physical size. In fact, our very skins are different -- and they have unique needs. So how do men's and women's skin differ, and how do our moisturizers take this into account?

By Tom Scheve

Should men use different moisturizers than women?
If we can learn nothing more from a walk down the personal care aisles at the pharmacy, we'd learn that men and women need different skin-care products. Or do they? Are there really gender-specific needs for something as universal as moisturizer?

By Maria Trimarchi

Top 5 Body Moisturizing Tips for Men
Does dry skin really chap your hide? It's no wonder, considering all we put it through. Harsh weather conditions, improper care and other habits can lead to problems. But before experiencing any pain, itchiness or tightness, take these steps to be a friend to your skin.

By Elizabeth Sprouse

What are the best moisturizers for men with dry skin?
If you're a man with dry skin, you may think that any old lotion will do. But men's skin is different from women's -- typically thicker, oilier and with bigger pores. Luckily, manufacturers have realized this, and we have tips for finding the product that's right for you.

By Shanna Freeman

What are the best moisturizers for men with oily skin?
Men have tougher skins than women, but this comes at a price -- oil. How do men deal with oily skin without looking like a greaseball?

By Dave Roos

What are the best moisturizers for men with sensitive skin?
Itchy, burning, irritated skin can bring the toughest dude to his knees if he uses the wrong moisturizer. Luckily, the right ingredients can help clear that up -- if he knows what to look for.

By Dave Roos

Why should men maintain a moisturizing regimen?
Nobody wants dry, itchy skin -- not even manly men. But will lathering up with moisturizer strike a blow to your masculinity? And how can you find a product that does the job without making you smell like a bouquet of roses?

By Mark Boyer