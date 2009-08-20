Top 10 Natural Exfoliants

" " Lemons are just one of many natural exfoliants that you can find at your neighborhood supermarket. See more pictures of unusual skincare ingredients. AP Photo/Larry Crowe

If you want to have good-looking skin, try getting rid of some of it. Specifically, you can do without those old dead cells that have migrated from the deep layers of your skin to the epidermis, the skin's top layer. Normally, our skin sheds those dead cells after they've reached the epidermis -- a new skin cell remains part of our skin for about a month before it flakes off -- but what doesn't flake away can make your complexion look dull and rough, and even interferes with the secretion of oil from your pores, causing blemishes [source: Gordon]. You can remedy that by applying an exfoliant, a substance used to unglue or to scrub away that debris. Regular exfoliation can help remove dead skin cells, help keep pores clean and improve blood circulation, which will give your skin a healthy, more youthful glow. Exfoliation also helps your moisturizer and skin care treatments penetrate better.

When it comes to exfoliation, you have several choices: You can make an appointment at a dermatology clinic or a trendy spa for a pricey skin-shedding regimen, or you can buy top-shelf designer skin treatments that retail for more than $100 per tiny tube. Or, you can spare your pocketbook by giving yourself an exfoliating treatment at home, using natural ingredients that you can find at your local supermarket, health-food store or even online. Some of these ingredients, in fact, are the same ones used in pricy, brand-name exfoliants.

In this article, we'll look at 10 homemade natural exfoliating treatments recommended by beauty experts and dermatologists. So, let's get started with one of the world's oldest beauty secrets: honey.