Do you really need a different moisturizer for your eyes?

Sometimes life just happens to you -- one day you may look in the mirror and see an older person staring back at you. What are these crow's feet and fine lines around your eyes? How did they suddenly appear, and more importantly, can you get rid of them?

Taking a walk through any beauty products department can leave you more confused about what sort of eye care you might need. Cosmetics companies have flooded the market with moisturizers, creams, gels and rejuvenating serums, all promising younger-looking skin around your eyes. With prices ranging anywhere from $15 to more than $100, you can feel like you need to spend a fortune to take care of your eyes, but eye cream often is just glorified moisturizer packaged in a tiny bottle. Do you really need a specialized moisturizer for your eyes?

Cosmetics companies claim the reason you need a separate eye cream is because the skin around your eyes is a little different from the rest of your face. First of all, this skin is indeed thinner and shows signs of aging more quickly than other areas of the face do. This thinness makes it more delicate and vulnerable, and it's more prone to allergic reactions than other facial skin. The skin around the eyes also gets a much greater workout; every time you move your eyes, whether you squint, smile or widen them in surprise, you're working out the tiny muscles around your eyes. Over time, this skin dries out and forms small wrinkles, sometimes called crow's feet. Smoking and exposure to the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays can also encourage wrinkles to form.

Skin under the eyes can be prone to puffiness if fluid builds up there -- allergies and sinus problems can also cause the eyes to puff. When the epidermis becomes thinner and the underlying veins become more prominent, dark circles can form. Heredity, lack of sleep, too much sun exposure and aging can all cause dark circles.

Unlike skin on the rest of your face, the eye area does not contain oil glands that can help keep this skin moist. This is part of the reason why beauty companies and experts recommend using a separate eye cream.

Next, we'll discuss what eye creams can and can't do as we examine whether you really do need a separate product just for your eyes.