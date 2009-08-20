Top 5 Gluten-Free Moisturizers

If you've been diagnosed with celiac disease or have decided simply to opt for a gluten-free lifestyle, you've probably run into a profound lack of choices in things to eat, drink and even touch. Unfortunately, it seems as if grain derivatives like oat kernel flour (avena sativa), wheat flours and wheat germ oils, rye, malt and other gluten proteins are everywhere and impossible to avoid.

More people are adopting a gluten-free lifestyle for various reasons. They may want to treat conditions like joint pain holistically, or feel that gluten isn't a necessary part of a healthy diet, or have been diagnosed with celiac disease -- an autoimmune condition whose symptoms are triggered by consuming wheat, oat and other grains. The medical community has recently come to recognize that the scope of this condition is far wider than previously thought. In fact, as many as 3 million Americans are now believed to suffer from celiac disease [source: University of Chicago]. As a result, more companies are creating products that are gluten-free. Gluten-free ice cream (and cones), bread and even beer have begun to appear in markets everywhere.

Advertisement

The same goes for skin care products as well. Several companies, large and small, natural or otherwise, have released gluten-free products, including some top-notch moisturizers. Some advertise their gluten-free ingredients list, others simply don't have gluten products in them. Either way, celiac disease sufferers with dry and cracked skin no longer have to worry about what they're slathering on themselves. Here are our top five gluten-free moisturizers, in no particular order.