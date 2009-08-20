Skin Moisturizing Products
Skin moisturizing products often help maintain one's youthful glow. Learn more about skin moisturizing products at HowStuffWorks.
You slather it on every day, but what's really in your face moisturizer? We teach you the ingredients in face moisturizers that can give you youthful skin
By Abigail Libers
Jojoba oil can be used on your skin and hair and may even help with acne. Learn the many ways that jojoba oil can benefit your skin.
By Abigail Libers
Shea butter's benefits are well-known and accepted by dermatolgists and beauty fiends. But does what are shea butter's benefits for your face?
By Abigail Libers
When it comes to choosing a moisturizer, you want the best face cream you can afford. Learn the secret ingredients that make up the best face creams
Moisturizers, like any other beauty product, have a shelf life. Learn how long moisturizer stays good and when you should get a new one.
By Diana Kelly
Peptides can be great for your skin, especially when they're in your face cream. Learn why peptides are a must-have for glowing skin
By Diana Kelly
An important nutrient for your body, zinc is also great for your skin. Learn all the wonderful ways zinc works for your skin.
By Jennifer Cohen
Homemade moisturizers and face masks are an easy way to save on skin care. Follow our DIY tips for making healthy and safe homemade moisturizers.
By Jennifer Cohen
Is vitamin E cream good for your skin on your face? We'll teach you how vitamin E cream can prevent wrinkles and moisturize your skin
By Abigail Libers
Olive oil tastes great and gives your skin care routine a boost. It's a natural remedy for dry skin and much more! See five ways olive oil helps skin.
Moisturizers often -- though not always -- include a sunscreen to create a combination product for added skin protection. Why do some cosmetics companies still choose to sell them separately?
By Jill Jaracz
That slick stuff is actually doing its best to help your hair and skin. Is this a case of the more oil, the merrier? Or should shiny, happy people shun oil-based moisturizers?
For people who have oily skin, mattifying lotions can help reduce shine and give the skin a smoother look. How do these lotions cut down on oil to boost your skin's appearance?
By Jill Jaracz
Some moisturizers cost hundreds of dollars. These products promise to erase lines, wrinkles and dark spots. But can a trusty tub of petroleum jelly do the same thing?
Your feet endure a lot of wear and tear as they're getting you where you need to go. So how do your tootsies like to be treated?
As you age, your skin inevitably becomes drier and fine lines begin to show. Moisturizing eye creams are geared toward fighting these signs of aging, but can they really do what they promise?
With all the tasks our hands are responsible for during the day, it's no wonder they often dry out easily. Could moisturizing gloves be the key to keeping them soft and supple?
Moisturizing socks can condition your feet when they're dry and cracked. What do these socks have in common with disposable diapers, and how does that help them soften your soles?
By Gina Fisher
If you have oily or acne-prone skin, you may avoid using moisturizers -- but an oil-free facial lotion may be just what your skin needs.
Parabens are preservatives often used in skin care products, but you may have heard that this common ingredient is linked to breast cancer. Is this cancer risk real? And are there paraben-free products?
If you have acne, psoriasis, warts or calluses, a salicylic acid lotion may help treat your condition. But how do these lotions work, and how often should you use them?
You may have seen shea butter listed as an ingredient in your moisturizer or cleanser, but what exactly is shea butter? And why is it used in so many different skin care products?
Whether you have dry, oily, sensitive, aging or acne-prone skin, your skin needs moisture. But what moisturizer is right for you?
If you want that summer glow without the risk of sunburn and skin cancer, try a sunless tanning product. Self-tanners can give you quick color, but skin-darkening moisturizers may give you a more natural-looking tan.
By Aida Duncan
Many who have some form of hyperpigmentation -- areas of darker skin -- turn to skin-lightening moisturizers to solve the problem. How can these topical treatments permanently change the color of skin?