Skin Moisturizing Products

Skin moisturizing products often help maintain one's youthful glow. Learn more about skin moisturizing products at HowStuffWorks.

5 Important Ingredients in Face Moisturizers for Women
You slather it on every day, but what's really in your face moisturizer? We teach you the ingredients in face moisturizers that can give you youthful skin

By Abigail Libers

Is jojoba oil good for my skin?
Jojoba oil can be used on your skin and hair and may even help with acne. Learn the many ways that jojoba oil can benefit your skin.

By Abigail Libers

Is Shea Butter Food For Your Face?
Shea butter's benefits are well-known and accepted by dermatolgists and beauty fiends. But does what are shea butter's benefits for your face?

By Abigail Libers

Quick Tips: What do the best face creams have in common?
When it comes to choosing a moisturizer, you want the best face cream you can afford. Learn the secret ingredients that make up the best face creams

By Amanda MacMillan

Quick Tips: When should you get a new moisturizer?
Moisturizers, like any other beauty product, have a shelf life. Learn how long moisturizer stays good and when you should get a new one.

By Diana Kelly

Quick Tips: What's the advantage of face cream with peptides?
Peptides can be great for your skin, especially when they're in your face cream. Learn why peptides are a must-have for glowing skin

By Diana Kelly

Zinc: Should it be in your face cream?
An important nutrient for your body, zinc is also great for your skin. Learn all the wonderful ways zinc works for your skin.

By Jennifer Cohen

How to Make a Homemade Moisturizer
Homemade moisturizers and face masks are an easy way to save on skin care. Follow our DIY tips for making healthy and safe homemade moisturizers.

By Jennifer Cohen

Understanding Vitamin E Cream for Your Face
Is vitamin E cream good for your skin on your face? We'll teach you how vitamin E cream can prevent wrinkles and moisturize your skin

By Abigail Libers

5 Ways Olive Oil Helps Your Skin
Olive oil tastes great and gives your skin care routine a boost. It's a natural remedy for dry skin and much more! See five ways olive oil helps skin.

By Maria Trimarchi

Why don't all moisturizers include sunscreen?
Moisturizers often -- though not always -- include a sunscreen to create a combination product for added skin protection. Why do some cosmetics companies still choose to sell them separately?

By Jill Jaracz

Can you use oil-based moisturizer on oily skin?
That slick stuff is actually doing its best to help your hair and skin. Is this a case of the more oil, the merrier? Or should shiny, happy people shun oil-based moisturizers?

By Jacob Silverman

Mattifying Lotions
For people who have oily skin, mattifying lotions can help reduce shine and give the skin a smoother look. How do these lotions cut down on oil to boost your skin's appearance?

By Jill Jaracz

Can petroleum jelly be used as a moisturizer?
Some moisturizers cost hundreds of dollars. These products promise to erase lines, wrinkles and dark spots. But can a trusty tub of petroleum jelly do the same thing?

By Cristen Conger

Should you use a pumice stone before moisturizing your feet?
Your feet endure a lot of wear and tear as they're getting you where you need to go. So how do your tootsies like to be treated?

Moisturizing Eye Creams
As you age, your skin inevitably becomes drier and fine lines begin to show. Moisturizing eye creams are geared toward fighting these signs of aging, but can they really do what they promise?

By Jamie Palamon

Moisturizing Gloves
With all the tasks our hands are responsible for during the day, it's no wonder they often dry out easily. Could moisturizing gloves be the key to keeping them soft and supple?

By Rebecca Regan

Moisturizing Socks
Moisturizing socks can condition your feet when they're dry and cracked. What do these socks have in common with disposable diapers, and how does that help them soften your soles?

By Gina Fisher

Oil-free Face Lotions
If you have oily or acne-prone skin, you may avoid using moisturizers -- but an oil-free facial lotion may be just what your skin needs.

By Rebecca Regan

Paraben-free Lotions
Parabens are preservatives often used in skin care products, but you may have heard that this common ingredient is linked to breast cancer. Is this cancer risk real? And are there paraben-free products?

By Sarah Rutland

Salicylic Acid Lotion
If you have acne, psoriasis, warts or calluses, a salicylic acid lotion may help treat your condition. But how do these lotions work, and how often should you use them?

By Sarah Rutland

Shea Lotion Basics
You may have seen shea butter listed as an ingredient in your moisturizer or cleanser, but what exactly is shea butter? And why is it used in so many different skin care products?

By Mary Salisbury

Skin Moisturizer Basics
Whether you have dry, oily, sensitive, aging or acne-prone skin, your skin needs moisture. But what moisturizer is right for you?

By Christina Pander

Skin-darkening Moisturizers
If you want that summer glow without the risk of sunburn and skin cancer, try a sunless tanning product. Self-tanners can give you quick color, but skin-darkening moisturizers may give you a more natural-looking tan.

By Aida Duncan

Skin-lightening Moisturizers
Many who have some form of hyperpigmentation -- areas of darker skin -- turn to skin-lightening moisturizers to solve the problem. How can these topical treatments permanently change the color of skin?

By Jackie Weaver