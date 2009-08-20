Movies and television frequently poke fun at pimply-faced teenagers, and it's easy to laugh along -- for most of us, acne was a temporary inconvenience that we begrudgingly endured. But for some people, acne continues into adulthood. Bad skin can cause low self-esteem, interfering with social situations and making it difficult to project confidence. If you have a skin condition such as acne or psoriasis, you've probably searched for ways to clear up or at least improve your complexion. Salicylic acid lotions are one way to do this.

Salicylic acid lotion is a common treatment for many skin conditions, including acne, psoriasis, warts and calluses. These lotions help remove excess skin cells -- an issue all these skin conditions share [source: Mayo Clinic]. If you have mild acne, salicylic acid can even help unclog pores and minimize the appearance of acne scars through gentle exfoliation. There are many over-the-counter lotions that contain salicylic acid, but if your condition is especially serious, your doctor may prescribe a stronger dose [source: WebMD]. Salicylic acid comes in many different forms -- from lotions to creams and from cleansing pads to shaving gels. Understanding how salicylic acid works will help you decide how to incorporate these products into your routine.

Your skin can benefit from salicylic acid lotion, but, like all medications, it isn't for everyone. Salicylic acid lotions can be drying when used improperly, and some people may have allergic reactions to them. If your current skin care routine isn't working wonders on your skin, you may want to look into the benefits of using salicylic acid lotions. Read on to learn more.