Top 10 Tips for Moisturizing Dry Skin

As far as medical conditions go, dry skin isn't usually a big deal. If you have a severe case, however, it can take the form of a maddening itch or may make you feel as though your skin is beset by hundreds of hungry fleas [source: WebMD].

Xerosis, the medical term for dry skin, begins as a loss of moisture in the stratum corneum, which is the uppermost layer of your skin. The stratum corneum is composed of hardened, dry, dead skin cells that act as a barrier between the underlying layers of your skin's living tissue and the outside world. It relies on sebaceous glands to secrete sebum, the natural oil that lubricates and moisturizes the epidermis, which is your skin's visible layer. The trouble is that sebum is pretty fragile stuff and is easily stripped away by many of the activities we do on a regular basis, such as bathing and using indoor heat [source: Dermasil Labs].

The stratum corneum has no ability to retain moisture, so once the oil that coats and protects it is gone, it's pretty easy for your skin to start drying out. Soon, entire portions of your epidermis may be dry, itchy or inflamed and may even crack or peel, and the only remedy is to rehydrate the afflicted area.

To help you permanently scratch xerosis' troublesome itch, we're providing you with 10 great tips for moisturizing dry skin. Next, learn why your dry skin might go away if you stop taking showers.