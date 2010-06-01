5 Tips for Softening Scaly Elbows

Elbows are unwieldy, knobby and generally awkward-looking, so as long as they do their job properly, we rarely think about them. Even those of us who spend considerable time and effort to groom and clean the rest of our skin can be guilty of overlooking this spot.
Unfortunately, it doesn't take long for neglect and bad habits to give way to thick, uncomfortable buildup. Though some of that buildup is necessary for protection, there's no need to settle for elephant-like extremities. No matter how long you've been ignoring your elbows, there are steps you can take to soften your skin and rid yourself of those persistent scales and dark patches. Read on to find out how you can change your habits -- and what you can do in the meantime for a quick fix. In no time at all, you'll have the right to bare arms.
