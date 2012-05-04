10 Steps to Do Your Own Manicure

Grabbing a bottle of nail polish, polish remover and a paper towel for an impromptu manicure during your favorite reality show is a recipe for disaster. A home manicure can look professional, but it takes planning and preparation. When you pay for a manicure, a professional manicurist uses both hands to do the job. For most of your DIY manicure, you'll be one hand short of a pair, so it pays to have all of your tools out and ready to go. You'll avoid fumbling, frustration and mishaps.

These are some common tools you'll be using:

cotton balls or pads

nail polish remover

nail trimmers

nail cleaning tool

buffing tool

nail file

cuticle tool

cuticle cream

gentle hand soap

moisturizer

nail polish

top coat

Location is another important consideration: Use a flat, solid surface that's large enough to accommodate your hands and supplies. The area should also have good light, good ventilation and be free of dust, lint and pet hair. Having something to distract you, like music playing in the background, is a good idea, too. Looking at your beautiful nails can be mesmerizing, but watching nail polish dry is a big yawn.