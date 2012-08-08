5 Different Nail Shapes for Your Next Manicure

" " The shape of your nails is a personal preference, but some are more popular than others. Hemera/ Thinkstock

An hour at the nail salon is a cheap and easy way to pamper yourself. Like your hair or your clothes, nails are a way to express your personal style. They're also a fun way to experiment with fashion without a huge commitment.

Trends in nails are largely dictated by what we see on the runways and what popular celebrities are doing. Some of today's trends are a fresh, new look while some pay homage to classic styles of the mid-20th century. Whether your nails are an extension of your outfit, or simply a handy means to extracting a splinter, here are five different nail shapes to consider for your next manicure.