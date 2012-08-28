The Basics of Skin Fungus

Tinea corporis, or ring worm, is a skin fungus that can form on the body's trunk, extremities and under the arm.
©iStockphoto.com/Thinkstock

For many, the sight of -- or mere idea of -- a fungus living in one's skin is repulsive.

But if you can distance yourself from the disgust, fungus is actually pretty fascinating. Once thought to be plants (mushrooms are still sorted among vegetables in the supermarket, after all), fungi's distinct cell walls and lack of chlorophyll distinguish them today as their own kingdom consisting of at least 80,000 species.

Most types of skin fungus are molds known as dermatophytes. Although there are many species of fungi that fall under the category of dermatophytes, a single species can affect different parts of the body and cause different skin reactions.

Here are five quick facts on the basics of skin fungus.

Contents
  1. Skin Fungus Can Happen to Anyone
  2. Get Ready for a Fungus Party
  3. Fungus Travels Well
  4. Not All Fungi Look Alike
  5. Skin Fungus Can Be Treated

5: Skin Fungus Can Happen to Anyone

Skin infections are very common. For instance, it's estimated that at any one time in the United States, at least one in five people have athlete's foot, a particular type of skin fungus [source: Wallace].

Skin fungi affect both genders, too. Tinea corporis, a skin fungus that forms on the body's trunk or extremities, prefers women. Athlete's foot tends to strike men more often. Jock itch, probably the most uncomfortable skin fungus, typically affects males, but women aren't immune.

4: Get Ready for a Fungus Party

Dermatophytes like to set up camp on skin because they feast on keratin, a strong, fibrous protein that makes up much of your skin (as well as nails and hair, where fungus can also thrive).

One of the most important things to keep in mind is that, besides keratin, fungus loves two things: warmth and moisture. This is why it so often holes up on sweaty feet. Tinea cruris (jock itch) likes to hang out around the groin, anus and inner thighs -- all good places to reside if you like warm, moist places. Candidiasis can be found in your armpits, under breasts and between toes, among other places.

3: Fungus Travels Well

Skin fungus is contagious and can spread most commonly among people, but you can also get it from animals, clothes and fabrics (and even soil). A cat or a towel, for example, could both give you tinea corporis, also known as ringworm of the body.

The most common form of skin fungus, athlete's foot, spreads quickly in public locker rooms and swimming pools.

2: Not All Fungi Look Alike

Appearance-wise, skin fungi can look very different. Athlete's foot, for example, could cause scales or fissures to form in between toes. Or, it can also affect other areas of the foot, causing blisters and other kinds of skin lesions on the heels, soles or along the sides.

Tinea versicolor is particularly marked by a discoloration of the skin. These patches can make the skin either lighter or darker, and they can appear white, brown, tan or pink. Jock itch, however, is characterized by a rash developing around the groin, anus and inner thighs. The center of the rash can get reddish-brown, while the edges develop scales or bumps. Candida yeast infections often result in reddish rashes with postural bumps and lesions.

1: Skin Fungus Can Be Treated

Typical treatments for skin fungus include topical creams, usually with one of two types of anti-fungal ingredients: allylamines or azoles. Allylamines will work faster, but are typically more expensive than azoles [source: Mayo Clinic].

Some skin fungus creams and ointments are over-the-counter, but if that doesn't do the trick, see a doctor for something prescription-strength. Pills are also an option for some types of infection. A medication for tinea versicolor, for example, may contain ketoconazole, itraconazole or fluconazole.

If the basics of skin fungus aren't enough to satisfy your curiosity, try the links on the next page.

