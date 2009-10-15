Image Gallery: Skin Problems

Close-up of man with two cold sores on his lip.
iStockphoto.com/BudgetStockPhoto

You've probably had to deal with some common skin problems before, such as the cold sores pictured above. But some skin conditions are rare and serious. Take a look at different types of skin problems on the next pages.

Man's hand affected by vitiligo, or depigmentation of skin.
iStockphoto.com/Piccerella

This man's hand is affected by vitiligo, or depigmentation of skin. It's caused by the body's failure to produce melanin, which gives skin its color.

Young woman with albinism
Rick Guidotti of Positive Exposure

Christine is a young American college student with albinism. With insufficient melanin, the skin not only looks lighter but lacks natural protection against the sun.

Two painful blisters on hand.
iStockphoto.com/Linda Steward

Blisters are pockets of fluid near the surface of the skin. They're often caused by friction, rubbing and pressure (like when you're breaking in new shoes). Like blisters, warts can also form on the hands and feet. See a close-up of a wart next.

Extreme closeup of wart.
iStockphoto.com/Henrik Larsson

Common warts are typically found on the back of the hand, around fingernails and on the fingers. They are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). One easy way to reduce your chances of developing common warts is by cleaning cuts or scratches on your skin.

open female mouth in speaking pose
iStockphoto.com/bobbieo

Filiform warts are also caused by HPV and have skin-colored fingerlike projections that most typically form on the face, neck, eyelids and lips.

Impetigo is a superficial skin infection caused by Streptococcus pyogenes.
Craig Zuckerman/Visuals Unlimited/Getty Images

Do you have an itch that you can't quite scratch? Or an itch that seems to spread whenever you scratch it? If so, you may have impetigo, a bacterial skin infection characterized by red sores, blisters and an itchy rash.

Rash on a human arm caused by contact with Poison Ivy (Toxicodendron (Rhus) radicans). This is a common source of contact dermatitis and allergic reaction caused by the substance toxicodendrol in the plant.
Bill Beatty/Visuals Unlimited/Getty Images

A rash from poison ivy is a common type of contact dermatitis, which is caused by an allergic reaction.

A woman has hives on her face.
iStockphoto.com/Karen Squires

Hives can be triggered by nuts, shellfish, medications, cold/heat and countless other factors. While most hives will go away on their own, some do not.

Eczema rash on right inner forearm.
iStockphoto.com/Karen Mower

Eczema is a chronic skin disorder characterized by scaly and itching rashes. People with eczema often have a family history of allergic conditions like asthma and hay fever.

Rosacea is a chronic inflammation of the skin causing redness in the face and produces small, red, pus-filled bumps or pustules.
National Rosacea Society

Rosacea is a chronic inflammation of the skin that causes redness in the face and produces small, red, pus-filled bumps or pustules.

Tinea manus on hand. Fungus infection.
CMSP/Collection Mix: Subjects/Getty Images

Ringworm is a contagious fungal skin infection that can affect the body, scalp, groin and feet. It will most likely be itchy, scaly and have very clear edges. Don't confuse the next skin condition with ringworm.

Painful and itching skin condition.
iStockphoto.com/Vladimir Mucibabic

Pityriasis rosea is a skin rash that starts off as a single, circular patch of dry, flaky skin. It will usually show up on the back, chest, upper arms or thighs. It's uncertain what exactly causes the condition, but it's not a result of a fungus or bacterial infection.

Elderly man's face over white background
iStockphoto.com/Andrejs Pidjass

Rhinophyma is a severe skin condition characterized by a red, inflamed and bulbous nose. In people with rhinophyma, the skin on the nose gets thicker, becomes bumpy and may take on a yellowish tone. It is the last stage in the progression of acne rosacea.

Elderly woman's hands.
iStockphoto.com/Fenykepez

Although adults older than age 40 are more likely to have age spots than younger folks, it's usually sun exposure over many years, rather than aging itself, that's the primary cause.

baby with chicken pox
©iStockphoto.com/jarenwicklund

Chicken pox is caused by a herpes virus. Symptoms include a blistery rash and fever.

Argyria
Heidi Gutman/NBC NewsWire/Getty Images

Argyria is a condition in which your skin turns blue-grey. It's caused by overexposure to silver, and fortunately it is rare and not life-threatening.

Harlequin Ichthyosis
Steven Schloss/Barcroft Images/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Harlequin ichthyosis is a genetic disorder that causes infants to be born with hard, thick skin all over their bodies. This skin abnormality restricts movement, causes dehydration, and makes those affected more susceptible to infection.

Keloid
BSIP/UIG via Getty Images

Keloids are scars that outgrow the size of the original wound, and they can occur with very minor skin damage.

Sweet Syndrome
BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images

Acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis, more commonly called Sweet Syndrome, is a disorder that causes fever and tender, lumpy skin. The good news is that it is not contagious. Possible causes of Sweet Syndrome include medication, pregnancy, upper respiratory tract infections, inflammatory bowel disease, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Bowen's Disease
BSIP/UIG via Getty Images

Bowen's Disease occurs when a growth of cancerous cells is confined to the outer layer of the skin. Though not a serious condition, it can progress into squamous cell carcinoma, an invasive skin cancer.

