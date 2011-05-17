5 Social Networking Sites for Baby Boomers

" " Baby Boomers are connecting more than ever through social networking sites. See more healthy aging pictures. Comstock/ Thinkstock

It's a young person's game, this social networking stuff -- right? Sites like Facebook and MySpace are populated predominantly by the (well) under-35 set, and you can tell, with all those beer-and-cleavage shots and expletive acronyms. One might think the "old folks" were entirely absent.

Not even close. Not only are the so-called Baby Boomers, typically defined as those born between 1946 and 1964, flocking to mainstream sites like Twitter, Facebook, MySpace and LinkedIn, but Internet trailblazers have even, finally, begun launching networks specifically for the Kennedy-era crowd, most of whom have little if any interest in what happened at last night's kegger.

Statistics show that more than 40 percent of this demographic is on a social network [source: Miller]. A lot of that is at Facebook and MySpace; but an increasing amount of that Boomer traffic is headed to sites designed just for their age group.

Here, five of the sites where Boomers are more than welcome, from the mainstream to the niche, beginning with one that's a little of both: LinkedIn. It's a site that can serve not only a tangible purpose, but also as a comfortable entry point for Boomers not yet in the game.