Active Baby Boomers
The baby boomer generation is staying active into the retirement years. See activity ideas and information on active baby boomers.
From Beatlemania to bell bottoms, baby boomers have adopted attitudes and lifestyles unlike any previous generation. Once known to distrust anyone over 30, this group may now redefine expectations of retirement and aging.
By 2030, about 60 percent of baby boomers will experience more than one chronic health condition, and 25 percent are expected to have diabetes. What other health trends can we expect from this generation that's retiring in droves?
By Tom Scheve
They're living longer, love independence … and aren't buying health insurance. But that's not decreasing a need for assistance later in life with things like bathing, walking or eating. We'll look at five ways baby boomers are changing long-term health care.
Think all gamers are teenage boys living in their parent's basement? Think again. Baby boomers make up nearly half -- yes half -- of all gamers today. So what exactly is the 50 and over crowd playing?
With more than 40 percent of Baby Boomers on a social network, sites like Facebook and MySpace are no longer just for the kids. But Boomers are also creating spaces of their own. What are five of the most popular mainstream and niche networks for Boomers?
By Julia Layton
Just because baby boomers are retiring from the workplace in droves doesn't mean they're easing into a rocking-chair lifestyle. In fact, when it comes to new technology, boomers are definitely on board.
By Tom Scheve
Millennials have been coddled, Gen Y'ers won't wear suits, Gen X'ers are cynical and Baby Boomers -- those folks can barely operate a cell phone. Generational stereotypes are nothing new, but they're also often downright wrong. What are five of the most common Boomer stereotypes?
By Julia Layton
Baby boomers should be the picture of health. They've had access to vaccines and health care their parents never dreamed of -- not to mention a better quality of life. But are they?
Baby boomers were one of the first generations to have it all: education, well-paying jobs and access to good health care. So why are they depressed?
With Baby Boomers hitting retirement age, they're in the spotlight again because of healthcare and social security funding issues. During their time, the Boomers made an extraordinary impact on the world around them. Learn about the Boomer leg