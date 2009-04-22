Top 10 Tips for Adjusting to Retirement

" " Many of us have this vision of retirement, but is it realistic? iStockphoto.com /LawrenceSawyer

Retirement. The word conjures up wonderful visions of being on vacation all the time. Sleeping late. Taking trips. Finally having enough time to indulge in whatever hobby or interest catches your fancy.

We save for retirement in a variety of ways, working and waiting until the day when we decide that it's time, whether that's at age 62 (the earliest you can receive Social Security benefit) or anytime earlier or later.

Not everybody retires by choice. Sometimes people are forced to do so due to illness or physical problems that prevent them from continuing in their careers, or financial considerations such as layoffs. Sometimes these forced or early retirements result in a big financial burden.

But even if you do retire by choice, and even if you have enough money coming in to support yourself, you could find that retirement isn't all that you thought it would be. Going from working a full-time job to having nowhere specific that you "have" to be each day sounds fantastic, but some retirees end up feeling bored and unproductive. After years of a structured schedule, the hours can seem endless.

Whether you retire because you want to or because you have to, it's possible to make your retirement years happy and healthy -- you just need to approach things a bit differently. In this top 10 list, we'll check out all of the ways that you can adjust to retirement, starting with rethinking finances.