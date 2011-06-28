Active Retirement

Need tips and ideas for adjusting to retirement? Take a look at these articles to learn about retirement activities and more.

Learn More

How Baby Boomers Are Shaking Up the Retirement Home Biz
How Baby Boomers Are Shaking Up the Retirement Home Biz

Jimmy Buffet has the right idea with his line of Latitude Margaritaville 'active adult' communities. What are other places doing already?

By Dave Roos

Warding Off the ‘Retirement Curse’
Warding Off the ‘Retirement Curse’

A study shows that five years after retirement, many Americans begin to decline mentally and physically.

By Dave Roos

10 Health Benefits of Swimming
10 Health Benefits of Swimming

Swimming is one of the most rewarding activities an athlete can try. It can be as relaxing or as strenuous at you can make it, and it provides a host of health benefits. Here are 10 of the most important.

By Michael Franco

Advertisement

5 Health Benefits of Playing Tennis
5 Health Benefits of Playing Tennis

Not only does tennis let you combine your social life with an aerobic workout, but also, hitting -- or chasing -- that ball improves your mind as well as your body.

By Caitlin Uttley

How to Find the Right Dance Workout Routine
How to Find the Right Dance Workout Routine

You don't have to log time on the treadmill or pump iron to get fit. Just find a class that uses dance moves to get you r heart rate up.

By Maria Trimarchi

Top 5 Dating Sites for Active Older Adults
Top 5 Dating Sites for Active Older Adults

Online dating isn't just for the 30-somethings and younger. There are plenty of options to make a love connection through these top five dating sites for older adults.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

5 Weight-bearing Exercises for Retirees
5 Weight-bearing Exercises for Retirees

The easiest prescription for preserving bone density is weight-bearing exercise, which makes the bones work against gravity and slows the rate of bone loss. What's the one for you?

By Maria Trimarchi

Advertisement

5 Tips for Retiree Sexual Health
5 Tips for Retiree Sexual Health

Sex isn't just something for attractive 20-somethings and the high schoolers on TV's "16 and Pregnant." But in a culture that often treats retirees as asexual, why should it be surprising that those who launched the sexual revolution may still have a steamy sex life?

By Katie Lambert

What is the activity theory of aging?
What is the activity theory of aging?

It seems to make sense that if we're involved in activities we enjoy, we'll live a longer, healthier life, right? A study known as the activity theory of aging set out to prove just that.

By Terri Briseno

Top 5 Retirement Activities for Men
Top 5 Retirement Activities for Men

Your career is behind you, and the rest of your life awaits. But what should you do with all your spare time? Anything you want. And we have five activities that just might suit your interests.

By Sara Elliott

Top 5 Retirement Activities for Women
Top 5 Retirement Activities for Women

Retirement can be a fun and exciting time -- if you fill your days and nights with fun and exciting things to do. We have a list of five activities that you can do to put some pep in your step and maybe even some extra money in your pocket.

By Sara Elliott

Advertisement

Top 10 Tips for Adjusting to Retirement
Top 10 Tips for Adjusting to Retirement

After years of a structured schedule, the hours afforded by retirement can seem endless to some retirees. It's possible to make your retirement years happy and healthy -- you just need to approach things a bit differently.

By Shanna Freeman