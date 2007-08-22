Rating Alternative Diets for Seniors

While most diets focus on portion control and balanced nutrition, there are some diets out there that take a more unconventional approach. While these diets should always be viewed with caution, seniors need to be especially wary because of their special diet needs.
This article will discuss the mechanics of ten alternative diets for seniors, rate them, and cover any positives and/or negatives for each.
The alternative diets covered in this article include:
- The Eat, Drink, and Be Healthy Diet
- The Eat More, Weigh Less Diet
- The Eat Right 4 Your Type Diet
- Eating Well for Optimum Health
- Fit for Life
- Making the Case for Yourself
- The Metabolic Typing Diet
- Slim Fast
- The TOPS Diet
- Volumetrics
In the first section of this article, read about The Eat, Drink, and Be Healthy Diet for Seniors. Continue to the next page to find out if this diet is right for you.
