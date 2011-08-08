Warm-Up Exercises

Warm-up exercises are essential to any workout. Preparing the muscles and joints for more intense activity helps prevent injury, as well as promoting circulation. Warm-up exercises increase the temperature of the body, making the muscles more flexible and receptive to strenuous activity. Most experts even advise that you engage in warm-up exercises before stretching. Warming up should slightly increase the heart rate but not to the level experienced during your workout.

warm-up exercises
Warm-up exercises prepare the body for more strenuous exercise.

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.

 

Contents
  1. Loosening Up
  2. Full Body Warm-Up
  3. Advanced Warm-Up

Loosening Up

Loosening up reduces the potential for injury while exercising, and they also prepare the joints and muscles. They give an opportunity to mentally and physically start your engines.

loosening up exercise

Step 1
Stand with your legs hip-width apart, knees relaxed, upper body lifted through spine, and shoulders relaxed. Start with your arms down at the sides. Inhale as you lift your arms to the side.


loosening up exercise

Step 2
Continue inhaling and lift your arms up over your head. Exhale and replace arms to starting position. Repeat for 4 times.

loosening up exercise

Step 3
Inhale as you lift your arms to the side and up over your head. Hold the abdominal muscles in and tilt the pelvic girdle upward. Clasp hands and round your back slightly to elongate the spine. Keep arms in line with your ears. Relax the shoulders and exhale as you return to starting position. Repeat for 4 times.


loosening up exercise


Step 4
Roll your shoulders back 8 times and forward 8 times. Turn your head to the right and left.

For more great exercises to improve your strength and fitness, check these out:

Full Body Warm-Up

Rhythmic limbering will increase muscle core temperature and prepare the joints and muscles for the movement to come later.

Full Body Warm-Up

Step 1
Start an easy march in place to increase blood circulation and lift the body core temperature. Repeat for 3 sets of 8 counts.

Full Body Warm-Up

Step 2
Alternately extend each leg forward from your hip socket and touch heel to the floor, bending supporting leg at the knee, as you swing your arms rhythmically from side to side. Repeat for 3 sets of 8 counts.

Full Body Warm-Up

Step 3
Alternately lift each knee as you raise your arms and reach toward the ceiling. Lift from the hip socket, keeping spine lifted and abdominals held in tight. Keep your weight centered into your hips over your heels. Reach one arm up and over to lengthen the waistline and back. Repeat for 3 sets of 8 counts.

Full Body Warm-Up

Step 4
Advanced exercisers can move into an easy jog in place. Always keep your body in alignment and roll through the ball and heel of your foot. Bend your knees to absorb the shock of the impact. Intermediate and beginning exercisers can continue with an easy march. Continue for 1 to 3 minutes.

Advanced Warm-Up

This exercise involves calisthenic movements that include running and jumping.

Advanced Warm-Up

Step 1
Jog for 3 counts of 8, interspersing 8 counts of jumping jacks. While jogging, remember to roll through the ball and heel of the foot on landing, keeping knees and feet aligned. Bend the knees when landing.

 

 

Advanced Warm-Up

 

Step 2
When doing jumping jacks, begin with arms at your side. Then raise arms above head and jump simultaneously. Finally, bring arms back down to your side.


jumping jack

Step 3
Continue sets of jogging and jacks for a series of 8 sets (jogging for 24 counts, jacks for 8 counts). Repeat until you break a light sweat. Return to an easy march and breathe. Now you're ready for your first series of exercises.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Lisa Faremouth is a fitness specialist who is a certified exercise instructor and member of the American Council on Exercise and the Aerobic Fitness Association of America. She was awarded a silver medal in the Reebok National Aerobic 1989 Championships for the Midwest region and has served as director of exercise programs for a large health club in Chicago. Through her company, Fitfully Yours, she provides education, consultation, training, and workshops to fitness centers, corporations, and individuals worldwide. 

