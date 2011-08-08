warm-up exercises

This exercise involves calisthenic movements that include running and jumping.
Step 1
Jog for 3 counts of 8, interspersing 8 counts of jumping jacks. While jogging, remember to roll through the ball and heel of the foot on landing, keeping knees and feet aligned. Bend the knees when landing.
Step 2
When doing jumping jacks, begin with arms at your side. Then raise arms above head and jump simultaneously. Finally, bring arms back down to your side.
Step 3
Continue sets of jogging and jacks for a series of 8 sets (jogging for 24 counts, jacks for 8 counts). Repeat until you break a light sweat. Return to an easy march and breathe. Now you're ready for your first series of exercises.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Lisa Faremouth is a fitness specialist who is a certified exercise instructor and member of the American Council on Exercise and the Aerobic Fitness Association of America. She was awarded a silver medal in the Reebok National Aerobic 1989 Championships for the Midwest region and has served as director of exercise programs for a large health club in Chicago. Through her company, Fitfully Yours, she provides education, consultation, training, and workshops to fitness centers, corporations, and individuals worldwide.
