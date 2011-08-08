warm-up exercises

Loosening up reduces the potential for injury while exercising, and they also prepare the joints and muscles. They give an opportunity to mentally and physically start your engines.









Step 1

Stand with your legs hip-width apart, knees relaxed, upper body lifted through spine, and shoulders relaxed. Start with your arms down at the sides. Inhale as you lift your arms to the side.











Step 2

Continue inhaling and lift your arms up over your head. Exhale and replace arms to starting position. Repeat for 4 times.









Step 3

Inhale as you lift your arms to the side and up over your head. Hold the abdominal muscles in and tilt the pelvic girdle upward. Clasp hands and round your back slightly to elongate the spine. Keep arms in line with your ears. Relax the shoulders and exhale as you return to starting position. Repeat for 4 times.









Roll your shoulders back 8 times and forward 8 times. Turn your head to the right and left.

For more great exercises to improve your strength and fitness, check these out:



This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.