20 Most Obese Countries in the World

Here are the most obese countries, as measured by the percentage of the population that qualifies as obese. The data we've used come from the World Health Organization (WHO), which keeps track of all kinds of health related information. It's current to the year 2022.

1. Tonga (71.7%)

This South Pacific island nation has a considerable obesity rate, with nearly three quarters of the population of 106,858 considered obese.

2. Nauru (69.6%)

Nauru, population 12,668, has the second-highest rate of obesity. The tiny island nation is located in the South Pacific.

3. Cook Islands (68.9%)

With a population of 14,723, the Cook Islands, located in the South Pacific, have the third-highest obesity rate.

4. Niue (66.6%)

The tiny island of Niue, in the South of the Pacific Ocean, with a population of 1,681, comes in at the No. 4 spot on this list, with roughly two-thirds of the population considered obese by WHO standards.

5. Tuvalu (64.2%)

Tuvalu, which is yet another tiny island in the Pacific Ocean, has a population of 11,312. Its obesity rate puts it at No. 5 on this list.

6. Samoa (62.4%)

With a population of 222,382, Samoa is an island with the highest population we've encountered so far on this list.

7. Bahamas (47.3%)

At the No. 7 spot, we're now on the other side of a somewhat conspicuous gap in obesity rates. Previously in the range of 60 percent, the Bahamas, an island of 409,984 people located in the Caribbean, has a rate in the high 40s.

8. Micronesia (47.1%)

Back in the Pacific — although farther north than previous entries, it's still in the tropics — Micronesia, population 114,164, has an obesity rate that puts it in the No. 8 spot.

9. Kiribati (46.3%)

Not far from Micronesia is Kiribati, another island nation. It has a population of 131,232, and an obesity rate rate of just over 46 percent.

10. Marshall Islands (45.9%)

Located between Hawaii and the Philippines, the archipelago known as the Marshall Islands has a population of 41,569, and it rounds out the top ten countries for obesity rate.

11. Saint Kitts & Nevis (45.6%)

A dual-island nation (as opposed to some of the single-island nations that have appeared on this list so far), St. Kitts & Nevis has a population of 47,657.

12. Egypt (44.3%)

With a population of 111 million, Egypt is a far more populous country than any that have yet appeared. The heavy reliance on staples such as refined flour and sugar are likely causes for Egypt's growing obesity rate.

13. Qatar (43.1%)

Located on the Persian Gulf, Qatar has a population of 2.7 million. Recent years have seen an uptick in the number of obese adults, and it now stands as one of the most obese countries worldwide.

14. Belize (42.3%)

On the southeastern side of the Yucatan Peninsula is Belize. With a population of 405,272, it has a notably high obesity rate.

15. United States (42%)

Long known as a country with a high obesity rate, the United States' numbers remain high, although not as high as you might have assumed. With a population of 333.3 million, it is the most populous nation we've seen yet on this list.

16. Kuwait (41.4%)

4.27 million people live in Kuwait, another Gulf state. It is just behind the United States in its obesity rate.

17. Palau (41.1%)

The nation of Palau has a population of 18,055. Another island nation in the Micronesia region of the Pacific Ocean, Palau comes in at No. 17 for obesity rates.

18. Saudi Arabia (40.6%)

Officially known as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this large country in the Middle East has a population of 36.41 million. It lands at No. 18 with an obesity rate that's just over 40 percent.

19. Iraq (40.5%)

Almost tied with Saudi Arabia is Iraq. With a population of 44.5 million, it's a populous country with a growing obesity problem.

20. Chile (38.9%)

At the bottom of our list of 20 is Chile, a country in South America. With a population of 19.6 million, it has an obesity rate just below 40 percent.