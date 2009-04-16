" " Weight loss is a struggle for most people, but it can be achieved if you commit to a healthy diet. Start here to get good advice for weight loss. Publications International, Ltd.

Weight loss isn't easy to achieve. Celebrities can seemingly lose 20 pounds in a matter of weeks, and infomercials promise miracle drugs that melt away fat. But the average person may spend a lifetime struggling to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight. But you can lose weight -- and keep it off -- if you're armed with sound, practical advice that you can use in real life.

Experts agree that the best way to lose weight is to eat a healthy diet and engage in regular physical activity. We all know we should eat more fruits and vegetables, but how do you incorporate that into your life when you don't have time or the inclination to spend hours slaving over home-cooked meals?

These articles will teach you how to choose healthy foods and change your eating habits without sacrificing taste, how to choose a diet plan and weed out the fads, and how to read food labels. You'll also receive extensive tips about how to take what you've learned here with you when you dine out, and you can view sample menus -- real life examples of how to construct a healthy eating plan. With this information, you'll even convince your family to adopt a healthy diet.

For more information on weight loss, see:

How to Lose Weight : It's challenging to take off pounds, but it's even more difficult to keep them off. Learn how to change your habits to make your weight loss permanent.

Choosing a Diet Program : To choose a diet program, you'll want to find one that's healthy and that fits your lifestyle. Learn what to ask to find the one for you.

Healthy Meals : Once you know which foods are healthy for you, you can arrange them into entire meals. Get some suggestions on how to eat healthy all day long.

Food Labels: Everything you need to know to stick to your diet plan is on the label of the food you buy. Learn how to read those nutritional labels.

Eating Healthy : Developing good eating habits is as much about making lifestyle changes as it is learning about food. Get started on the road to better eating.