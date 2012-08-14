10 Foods for Paying Attention in Class

" " When it comes to learning and attentiveness, you can't beat Omega-3s. But those aren't the only foods to give your brain a boost. Do you know the rest? Monkey Business/ Thinkstock

There are times when being attentive in school is a breeze. The subject matter is interesting, you're well-rested and your body has all the nutrients it needs to make your mind sharp and receptive. That's how it is some of the time.

In other instances, the task of processing any of the material is challenging at best, nearly impossible at worst. You're not the least bit intrigued by the topic at hand. Your eyelids are heavy because of too much work or too much play. And the healthiest thing you've put into your body in a week was that pizza that actually had some green peppers and tomatoes on it -- in addition to the sausage, jalapenos, extra cheese and pepperoni.

You can't change the subject you're studying, and it's not always possible to get the eight or nine hours of sleep your body craves. You can, however, give your body optimum fuel that burns strong and clean without any major spikes or drop-offs. Sodas and junk food may give you a burst of energy but in a matter of minutes you'll likely be more lethargic than when you started.

So, what can make you sharp, receptive to new ideas and able to remember the information you've read and heard? Blueberries are a start. Click ahead to learn more about the fabulous brain food.