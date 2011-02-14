5 Vitamins for Men's Sexual Health

" " Mom always told you to eat your greens, but who knew they'd one day help you in the bedroom. Have some spinach to boost your folate and vitamin C. See more men's health pictures. Thomas Northcut/Digital Vision/ Thinkstock

What men generally hope for when it comes to sexual health is an enthusiastic libido and a similarly enthusiastic erection (and possibly super-sperm, depending on your procreative goals).

Unfortunately, factors like aging and antidepressant use, among others, can foil your plans for an intimate evening.

But not all of that is out of your control. One thing you can choose to triumph over is a poor diet. Yes -- not only does healthy food affect how you look in your underwear, it also holds sway over what's underneath them.

And lest you reach for the gummy vitamins, experts agree that it's better to get most of your vitamins from food, not from supplements. On this one, there's no quick fix.

So read on -- we've got five nutrients you need to know.