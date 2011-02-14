5 Tips for a Man's Morning Routine

There's no better way to speed up and streamline your morning routine than by planning ahead and staying organized. If a few of your must-do tasks can be accomplished the night before, then you'll have less to worry about (or forget to do) in the morning.

One tip for an easy morning is to decide what you'll wear the night before and make sure it's clean, pressed and easy to locate. Wearing clean clothes every day is a good hygiene must; worn clothing harbors sweat, dirt and bacteria -- three things you don't want hanging out close to your body. And there's nothing more frustrating when you've just woken up than digging through a pile of clothes looking for something clean to wear. Set out your clothes the night before so getting dressed doesn't lead to stress.

Advertisement

Another tip for planning ahead: Keep all of your morning grooming and hygiene products in one organized, central location. Often-used items like toothpaste, dental floss, shaving cream, moisturizer and deodorant should be easily accessible at all times, so you can find them quickly when they're needed. It's one simple way to ensure that your daily hygiene ritual is less of a hassle.