5 Hygiene Products Every Man Should Have

Just as you'd consider your skin type when searching for the right body wash, you should consider your particular skin needs when buying a moisturizer. If you have normal skin, the world of moisturizers is wide open to you. If you don't have normal skin, and many of us don't, you'll need to be a little pickier.

First, let's clear up a common misconception. If you have skin that's oily or acne-prone, you still need a moisturizer. Look for products that are water-based and noncomedogenic -- that means they won't add oils to your skin-care routine, and they won't clog your pores.

Dry skin sufferers need a product that's thicker -- look for moisturizers that are oil-based or contain hydrating ingredients such as glycerin or petrolatum. If your skin is sensitive, choose a moisturizer that's gentle, without chemicals that promise to reduce wrinkles, for example. You should also look for a fragrance-free moisturizer because fragrance is a common cause of skin irritation and allergic reactions.

Use a moisturizer after showering and hand washing, preferably while skin is still damp. As an added benefit, try a moisturizer that doubles as a sunscreen.

