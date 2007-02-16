" " ©2007 Peter Birch Because Hawthorn is rich in vitamin C and flavonoids it can help blood vessels stay healthy and, in turn, heal bruises.

Sprains result from over-stretching ligaments that surround joints. Bruises are the result of external pressure that's hard enough to break blood vessels. Sore muscles result from unusual movement or overexertion.

Luckily, nature provides remedies to heal these conditions and help you feel better sooner. Using herbal remedies that include vitamin C, wormwood and other items can help offer relief and help injuries heal faster.

Herbal Remedies for Muscle Pain

Bruises caused from light pressure indicate delicate blood vessels that could use some strengthening.

To help, eat produce from your garden that is rich in vitamin C and flavonoids -- both of which contribute to the integrity and elasticity of blood vessels. Such foods include berries of all types, including elderberry, hawthorn, and bilberry. Plums, citrus fruits, bell peppers, and broccoli are also rich in these nutrients.

Herbs that are chock-full of flavonoids include butcher's broom, nettle, Oregon grape, rosemary, and skullcap; try some of these in tea. Infusions of witch hazel, wormwood, and chamomile can also be applied externally to speed the healing of bruises.

Applying a compress of St. John's wort, witch hazel, wintergreen, wormwood, or chamomile can help a sprain heal quickly.

Arnica is one of the best pain relievers for sore muscles as well as sprains. Make a salve or liniment from this comforting plant. Several herbs, including valerian, skullcap, and rosemary, help decrease muscle spasms; drink tea made from them.

Black cohosh, chamomile, and mint applied topically decrease pain and inflammation. Lavender oil makes a fragrant and relaxing massage oil for sore or stressed muscles. Cayenne pepper, a warming herb, will increase circulation when used in a liniment. Increasing circulation helps in the removal of substances such as lactic acid that are produced by overworked muscles.

No matter which herb you choose, the many herbal remedies for muscle pains can help heal bruises faster, relieve sore muscles and decrease inflammation.

