Herbal Remedies

There is a large palate of herbs and herbal remedies that you can use to treat everyday medical conditions.

While some people may dismiss herbal remedies as quackery, the use of botanicals is well rooted in medical practice. Ancient doctors methodically collected information about herbs and developed well-defined pharmacopoeias to treat a variety of ailments. More than a quarter of all drugs used today contain active ingredients derived from those same ancient plants.

It's estimated that nearly 80 percent of the world's population use herbs for some aspect of primary health care. In the United States, more than 1,500 botanicals are sold as dietary supplements; top-selling herbs include echinacea, garlic, goldenseal, ginseng, ginkgo, saw palmetto, aloe, ephedra, Siberian ginseng, and cranberry.

Clinical studies on a handful of herbs are underway, but to help you understand the benefits and risks, we've compiled a comprehensive guide to herbs, including potential uses, side effects, and precautions. In no time you will learn how to use herbs to treat some common health conditions like allergies, indigestion, and even anxiety. We've also selected some common medical problems and shown you how to treat these conditions through herbal medicine. Finally, if you wanted to browse condition specific to your gender, check out Herbal Remedies for Women or Herbal Remedies for Men.

Otherwise, on the next page, you can enter the healing garden by exploring the herbs used in herbal remedies from the letter A through the letter C.

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider. Before engaging in any complementary medical technique, including the use of natural or herbal remedies, you should be aware that many of these techniques have not been evaluated in scientific studies. Use of these remedies in connection with over the counter or prescription medications can cause severe adverse reactions. Often, only limited information is available about their safety and effectiveness. Each state and each discipline has its own rules about whether practitioners are required to be professionally licensed. If you plan to visit a practitioner, it is recommended that you choose one who is licensed by a recognized national organization and who abides by the organization's standards. It is always best to speak with your primary health care provider before starting any new therapeutic technique.

Contents
  1. Herbs A-C
  2. Herbs D-G
  3. Herbs H-M
  4. Herbs N-S
  5. Herbs T-Z
  6. Herbal Remedies A-C
  7. Herbal Remedies D-H
  8. Herbal Remedies M-Z

Herbs A-C

Here are the herbs used in herbal remedies from the letter A to the letter C:

  • While most of us are used to seeing alfalfa sprouts in salads and on sandwiches, few us know the medications that can be made from the leaves and flowers of this plant. Learn more in Alfalfa: Herbal Remedies.
  • Aloe vera is already a common ingredient in many moisturizers and other beauty products already found in the home. In Aloe Vera: Herbal Remedies, you will learn how to use this herb straight out of your garden.
  • Bilberry: Herbal Remedies tells you everything you need to know about how this relatively unknown herb can treat one of the most serious diseases -- diabetes.
  • Black cohosh belongs to a group of herbs that can relieve cramping or aching muscles. Whether you overdid it at the gym or are experiencing menstrual cramps, head on over to Black Cohosh: Herbal Remedies.
  • Blue cohosh is mostly used to alleviate women's issues, from childbirth to uterine cramps. Learn more in Blue Cohosh: Herbal Remedies.
  • The herb Burdock has a number of surprising uses, ranging from digestion to skin problems to hormone imbalances. Burdock: Herbal Remedies can tell you more.
  • In addition to Band-Aids and antibiotic ointment, you might want to consider keeping calendula in your first aid kit. Learn more in Calendula: Herbal Remedies.
  • Cayenne pepper is a common ingredient in many recipes, but the plant also has many medicinal uses. Learn how to use cayenne pepper to get rid of a sore throat and lower high blood pressure in Cayenne Pepper: Herbal Remedies.
  • Chamomile tea has long been a home remedy for colds and upset stomachs. Learn how this plant gets its healing properties and some great herbal tea recipes in Chamomile: Herbal Remedies.
  • Chaste tree is an herb that can be used to treat menstrual problems and even infertility. Chaste Tree: Herbal Remedies can tell you more.
  • You can find cinnamon in just about every kitchen, but few people understand how to use cinnamon as a mouthwash or a laxative. Find out how in Cinnamon: Herbal Remedies.
  • When used topically on cuts and bruises, comfrey can help stimulate healing. Learn more and how to make a topical oil in Comfrey: Herbal Remedies.
  • As the name implies, cramp bark can be used to alleviate the pain of uterine cramps and even the pains of labor. Learn how in Cramp Bark: Herbal Remedies.

Herbs D-G

Here are the herbs from the letter D through the letter G:

  • The same dandelions that dot your lawn can be used to ease indigestion, lower blood sugar, and even detoxify your body. A weed no more! Read Dandelion: Herbal Remedies to learn more.
  • Dong Quai, or Angelica, is primarily used for menstrual complaints, but can also be used as a pain reliever and muscle relaxant. Dong Quai: Herbal Remedies can tell you more.
  • Echinacea is already a popular herb used to boost the immune system. To learn more about this herb and how it can play a role in fighting diseases, read Echinacea: Herbal Remedies.
  • Fennel is another kitchen staple that can be used to treat common conditions like cramps and excessive gas. Fennel: Herbal Remedies has all of the details.
  • As the name would suggest, feverfew can be used to reduce fevers, but its main use is in the treatment of headaches and migraines. Learn more in Feverfew: Herbal Remedies.
  • In addition to making food delicious, garlic can be used surprisingly vast array of herbal remedies from lowering your cholesterol to healing cuts. Garlic: Herbal Remedies has all of the details.
  • Ginger is most commonly found in Asian-inspired recipes, but it also has a long history of treating conditions like muscle pain, nausea, and sore throats. Find out how in Ginger: Herbal Remedies.
  • Ginkgo is an herb that has received a lot of attention from the medical community in recent years. Some researchers feel this herb can do wonders for your heart. Learn more in Ginkgo: Herbal Remedies.
  • Ginseng's role in medicine began thousands of years ago in China. Today, you can find ginseng in everything from iced tea to chewing gum. Read Ginseng: Herbal Remedies to learn how this herb can fight off fatigue.
  • Goldenseal might sound like an award for excellence, but it is actually an herb that can bolster the immune system and fight off disease. You can learn more in Goldenseal: Herbal Remedies.

Herbs H-M

Here are the herbs from the letter H through the letter M:

  • Hawthorn: Herbal Remedies will show how this plant is more than fragrant flowers and bright berries -- it can also help lower blood pressure.
  • Hops made their name in the herbal world by being a main component in brewing beer, but this herb has many more uses. Learn how hops can calm your nerves and your upset stomach in Hops: Herbal Remedies.
  • You're probably all too familiar with the healing properties of horseradish. If you've ever had too much of this powerful herb you know how it can clear out your sinuses in a jiffy. Learn how it works in Horseradish: Herbal Remedies.
  • You should read Horsetail: Herbal Remedies if you are currently struggling with a bladder infection or incontinence.
  • If you're a gin drinker you are already familiar with some of the wonderful benefits of the juniper plant. Juniper: Herbal Remedies will show you how this plant is also used to treat arthritis and colds.
  • Lavender has been a popular her for centuries because its sweet smell makes it a perfect ingredient in perfumes. Learn how this herb can also treat anxiety and stress in Lavender: Herbal Remedies.
  • Though lemon balm plant produces no fruit, its leaves have a powerful lemon aroma. Learn how this plant can alleviate anxiety and even treat the herpes virus in Lemon Balm: Herbal Remedies
  • The licorice plant can be used for much more than making candy. Licorice: Herbal Remedies will show you how this herb can treat coughs, colds, and stomach ulcers. 
  • Marshmallow, not the kind you roast over a campfire, can be used to heal cuts and even internal injuries. Find out more in Marshmallow: Herbal Remedies
  • In Milk Thistle: Herbal Remedies, you will learn how this antioxidant can be used to help purify your liver and prevent liver disease. 
  • The herb motherwort can be used in a number of capacities involving childbirth, from easing labor pains to stimulating lactation. Learn more in Motherwort: Herbal Remedies
  • Myrrh, long associated with the story of Christmas, is actually an herb that can be used to help fight off infections. Myrrh: Herbal Remedies has all the details. 

Herbs N-S

Here are the herbs from the letter N through the letter S:

  • Nettles grow wild and have been used in recipes and herbal remedies for generations. Learn how this plant can stimulate the immune system and tame eczema in Nettles: Herbal Remedies.
  • Oats are a staple of the breakfast table, but the small seeds of this plant can also be used medicinally. Read Oats: Herbal Remedies to start lowering cholesterol and healing minor cuts and scrapes with this herb.
  • The Oregon grape thrives in temperate, wet climates like -- well -- Oregon. Read Oregon Grape: Herbal Remedies to find out how this herb can be used to fight off infections and improve digestion.
  • Passion flower was a commonly used medicinal herb in Aztec society. Today we also recognize this herb's ability to treat anxiety, insomnia, and epilepsy. Find out more in Passion Flower: Herbal Remedies.
  • The attractive flowers of this wild herb have been used for a broad spectrum of herbal remedies. In Red Clover: Herbal Remedies, learn how to use this herb to treat everything from respiratory problems to infertility.
  • While you probably already have dried sage in your kitchen, it is the fresh leaves that have a bounty of healing properties. Read Sage: Herbal Remedies to learn how to use this herb to treat menstrual cramps, diarrhea, and bacterial infections.
  • St. John's Wort has garnered a lot of attention recently as an herbal alternative to medications like Paxil and Zoloft. Separate fact from fiction at St. John's Wort: Herbal Remedies.
  • There have been many unsupported claims about saw palmetto. For instance, people have said it cures impotence or can be used as a steroid substitute. There is little evidence for these claims, but you can learn the real health benefits of this herb in Saw Palmetto: Herbal Remedies.
  • The delicate white flowers of this herb can help regulate menstrual periods and alleviate uterine cramps. Learn more in Shepherd's Purse: Herbal Remedies.
  • Despite its gruesome name, Skullcap is actually an invaluable herb for the treatment of rabies and muscle spasms. Get all the details in Skullcap: Herbal Remedies.
  • The bark of the slippery elm tree can be used to make a powerful brew known to reduce swelling and repair damaged tissues. Learn more in Slippery Elm: Herbal Remedies.

Herbs T-Z

Here are the herbs from the letter T through the letter Z:

  • The oil from thyme, the same herb that you can probably find your kitchen right now, can be used to treat all sorts of maladies like watering eyes, tonsillitis, and bronchitis. Find out how in Thyme: Herbal Remedies.
  • Uva Ursi might be a hard name to remember, but you'll want to keep it in mind the next time you have a kidney or bladder infection. Learn about the medicinal properties of this herb in Uva Ursi: Herbal Remedies.
  • Many people have turned to the herb valerian to treat their anxiety or insomnia. This helpful herb can also treat sore or injured muscles. Find out how in Valerian: Herbal Remedies.
  • Wild yam can be used to treat a variety of digestive disorders like stomach cramps, dysentery and flatulence. Wild Yam: Herbal Remedies will tell you how.
  • Witch hazel is sold in almost every drug store as an astringent, but this plant has a number of other medicinal uses. Learn how to treat swimmer's ear and other infections in Witch Hazel: Herbal Remedies.
  • Wormwood, as the name implies, can be used to treat parasites like pinworms and roundworms. Find out more in Wormwood: Herbal Remedies.
  • Yarrow has been used for centuries in early Greek, Ayurvedic, and traditional Chinese medicine. Learn what makes this herb so special in Yarrow: Herbal Remedies.
  • The herb yellow dock can be used to treat a number of digestive conditions, but is most commonly employed to relieve constipation. Get all of the details in Yellow Dock: Herbal Remedies.

Herbal Remedies A-C

Here are some of the herbal remedies we've collected for conditions starting with the letter A through the letter C.

  • If you are suffering from the watering eyes and runny nose from your allergies, you've probably tried every product in the pharmacy for some relief. Maybe it's time try some herbal remedies. Find out more in Herbal Remedies for Allergies.
  • Arteriosclerosis, commonly referred to hardening of the arteries, is a contributing factor to heart disease. Learn how to treat this condition naturally in Herbal Remedies for Arteriosclerosis.
  • Arthritis can be a potentially debilitating disease, significantly limiting the patient's ability to move. Herbs have been used to treat the pain and swelling of arthritis for centuries. Find out how in Herbal Remedies for Arthritis.
  • Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, or BPH, is commonly referred to as an enlarged prostate gland. Learn how to treat this problem herbally in Herbal Remedies for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia.
  • Herbal Remedies for Bites and Stings can show you how to help relieve the pain and swelling of an insect attack.
  • While serious burns need to be seen by a doctor, you can treat minor burns at home using plants that you may have in your garden. Learn how in Herbal Remedies for Burns.
  • Cataracts are very common in the elderly, but there are some herbal remedies that can keep this condition at bay. Find out how in Herbal Remedies for Cataracts.
  • Cold and canker sores can be a real nuisance, but, though they are caused by different conditions, they can both be treated with herbs. Learn how in Herbal Remedies for Cold Sores.
  • The common cold is rarely life threatening, but it can really take the spring out of your step. Get your pep back by reading about Herbal Remedies for Colds.
  • The symptoms of constipation can range from mild to debilitating. There are a number of herbs that can help make you regular. Find out which herbs can help in Herbal Remedies for Constipation.
  • For minor scrapes and nicks, you can turn to your garden to help the cut heal faster. Find out more in Herbal Remedies for Cuts.

Herbal Remedies D-H

Here are the herbal remedies for conditions that begin with the letter D through the letter H.

  • If you are suffering from painful or even bleeding gums, there are some herbs that may be in your garden right now that can alleviate or eliminate these problems. Learn how in Herbal Remedies for Dental Problems.
  • Depression can quickly spiral into a serious and dangerous problem. While severe cases of depression need a doctor's attention, mild depression can be treated with herbs available at your local health-food store. Learn more in Herbal Remedies for Depression.
  • Bilberry, which can be used in pies, is also very effective in regulating blood sugar and managing diabetes. Learn more in Herbal Remedies for Diabetes.
  • Herbs can have many calming effects on your digestive system and help with potentially dangerous conditions like diarrhea. Get all the details in Herbal Remedies for Diarrhea.
  • There are a number of herbal remedies that can quell stomach cramps, stimulate digestion, and help calm inflammation. Herbal Remedies for Digestive Problems has more information.
  • Earaches are usually the product of an infection and are rarely serious. Learn how to make some herbal treatments to fight this problem in Herbal Remedies for Earaches.
  • Fevers are an important aspect of your body's attempts to fight off illnesses. Herbal Remedies for Fevers won't actually help you fight a fever, but rather help the fever run its course.
  • Gallstones, like kidney stones, can be extremely painful. Learn how to prevent gallstones by reading Herbal Remedies for Gallstones.
  • Headaches, whether a dull or pain or full-blown migraine, can be treated with some simple herbal preparations. Herbal Remedies for Headaches can show you how.
  • High blood pressure is one aspect of heart disease -- the number one killer of Americans. Learn how to control your blood pressure with hers in Herbal Remedies for High Blood Pressure.

Herbal Remedies M-Z

Here are the herbal remedies for conditions that begin with the letter M through the letter Z.

  • Menopause that befalls women in their forties or fifties, and causes such unpleasant symptoms as hot flashes and insomnia. Learn how to alleviate these conditions in Herbal Remedies for Menopause.
  • Menstrual problems like cramps or the cluster of symptoms known as PMS can be treated through a variety of herbal methods. Herbal Remedies for Menstruation will tell you more.
  • Maybe you overdid it at the gym or maybe you just slept in a strange position, but we've all experienced sore muscles every now and then. Fortunately, Herbal Remedies for Muscle Pain has the information to get you back in the game.
  • Sore throat can be caused by a number of factors like a cold or just irritation from smoke or smog. In Herbal Remedies for Sore Throat, you will learn how to treat a scratchy throat naturally.
  • If you have a small sliver of wood or metal stuck under your skin you can't use herbs to remove it, but you can decrease your likelihood for infection. Learn how in Herbal Remedies for Splinters.
  • Among the many digestive problems that herbal remedies can relieve, herbs can also go a long way toward healing gastric ulcers. Find out how in Herbal Remedies for Ulcers.
  • There are a number of herbal remedies for bladder or urinary tract infections. Learn more in Herbal Remedies for Urinary Tract Infections.
  • Varicose veins are swollen veins that can become quite painful. Learn how to treat this condition with herbs in Herbal Remedies for Varicose Veins.
  • Herbs can help fight off warts in two ways -- they can bolster your immune system to prevent warts and they can help diminish a wart once it develops. Find out more in Herbal Remedies for Warts.
  • Yeast infections are caused by a fungus and they can be quite painful and unpleasant. Learn how to cure this condition naturally in Herbal Remedies for Yeast Infections.

