Ulcers are no fun. But modern medicine has learned much about them over the years, and now being diagnosed with one can be followed with some simple herbal remedies to ease their discomfort.

Gastric ulcers are those that occur in the stomach, while duodenal ulcers are located in the upper portion of the small intestine; the term peptic ulcer commonly encompasses both types.

H. pylori bacteria cause many peptic ulcers. This organism or other irritants can break down the mucosal lining of the stomach, allowing digestive acid to eat away at the underlying tissue.

If you over-produce acid, as can happen in times of stress, this worsens the condition. However, many people with gastric ulcers in particular actually make too little acid. By taking herbs, you may able to speed up healing and minimize ulcer related pain. Some suggestions are below.

Herbal Remedies for Ulcers

Long thought to aggravate ulcers, cayenne pepper in moderation actually helps heal them in some cases. Stimulating blood flow to bring healing nutrients to the area, this member of the nightshade family can be good therapy for ulcers. Taking 1/4 teaspoon in 1 cup of hot water per day is all it takes.

Cabbage and its juice are also known for their ulcer-healing abilities. Researchers have found that ulcer patients who drink 1 quart of raw cabbage juice a day often heal their ulcers in five days. Those who eat cabbage also have quicker healing times, although not as dramatic as with the juice.

Garden produce rich in flavonoids may be helpful, too. Studies indicate that some bioflavonoids inhibit the growth of H. pylori. These compounds are also useful as anti-inflammatories. Eat red- and purple-colored foods, such as plums, berries, and red cabbage. Parsley and onions are also good sources. Garlic and licorice have also been shown to kill H. Pylori in test tubes.

Bilberry is used frequently in Russia to treat ulcers. It reduces inflammation in the stomach and intestines and protects their fragile mucous membranes. Calendula is also good for ulcers due to its wound-healing ability. It is slightly unpleasant to drink as tea; add calendula tincture to a pleasantly flavored beverage.

When it comes to ulcer herbal remedies, we've barely scratched the surface. We will discuss additional herbal remedy ideas in the next section.

