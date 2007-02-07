Thyme: Herbal Remedies

©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Thyme helps fight infections and relaxes bronchial passage spasms.

Thyme has a long and varied history of both medicinal and culinary use. Before the days of refrigeration, a drop of thyme volatile oil was placed in a gallon of milk to keep it from spoiling.

During the plague, townspeople gathered to burn large bundles of thyme and other herbs to keep the dreaded disease from their town. That's hopefully a use for thyme we'll never have to try -- but the herb is still used in a number of herbal remedies, including as a treatment for coughing, asthma and more.

Uses for Thyme

You can drink thyme tea for relief from coughs, bronchitis, and common colds. (Combining thyme with licorice or mint improves the flavor.) Thyme has a pronounced effect on the respiratory system; in addition to fighting infections, it dries mucous membranes and relaxes spasms of the bronchial passages.

The ability of thyme to relax bronchial spasms makes it effective for coughs, bronchitis, emphysema, and asthma. Its drying effect makes it useful to reduce the abundant watering of the eyes and nose associated with hay fever and other allergies. And gargling with thyme tea can reduce swelling and pus formation in tonsillitis.

Thyme combats parasites, such as hookworms and tapeworms, within the digestive tract. It is also useful to treat yeast infections.

Thyme Preparations and Dosage

Thyme can help with sicknesses such as bronchitis and has very few side effects. However, there are some things to note when taking thyme.

Dilute thyme essential oil with olive or other vegetable oil and rub it into the chest and upper back to treat lung infections and coughs: Combine 1 drop of thyme oil with 1/2 teaspoon olive oil for adults, or with 1 teaspoon olive oil for children or those with sensitive skin. Wash your hands immediately after applying it.

To help fight infection in the nose, sinuses, and lungs, inhale thyme vapor. Bring a pot of water to a vigorous boil, then turn off the burner. Place thyme oil in the pot of steaming water, and wait five or ten minutes, until the steam isn't too hot. Cover your head with a towel, and inhale the vapors. Do not expose your skin to steam from vigorously boiling water.

To make a tincture, take 1/2 teaspoon, two to four times daily.

Thyme Side Effects

Side effects are uncommon with thyme teas and tinctures. Very large dosages, such as 3 or 4 cups of thyme tea consumed all at once, may occasionally promote nausea and a sensation of warmth and perspiration.

The concentrated essential oil, however, is extremely strong and irritating. Pure essential oil of thyme can cause headaches and confusion, due to the presence of the chemical compound thujone. When you use thyme volatile oil, you must dilute it before ingesting it or placing it on the skin to avoid burns and inflammation.

Thyme Precautions and Warnings

Do not use volatile oil of thyme topically without diluting it. That said, taking thyme can help relieve the discomfort of coughing and clear the lungs and throat and may be a huge asset when you find yourself coming down with a cold!

Jennifer Brett, N.D. is director of the Acupuncture Institute for the University of Bridgeport, where she also serves on the faculty for the College of Naturopathic Medicine. A recognized leader in her field with an extensive background in treating a wide variety of disorders utilizing nutritional and botanical remedies, Dr. Brett has appeared on WABC TV (NYC) and on Good Morning America to discuss utilizing herbs for health.

