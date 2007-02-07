Thyme: Herbal Remedies

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Thyme helps fight infections and relaxes bronchial passage spasms.

Thyme has a long and varied history of both medicinal and culinary use. Before the days of refrigeration, a drop of thyme volatile oil was placed in a gallon of milk to keep it from spoiling.

During the plague, townspeople gathered to burn large bundles of thyme and other herbs to keep the dreaded disease from their town. That's hopefully a use for thyme we'll never have to try -- but the herb is still used in a number of herbal remedies, including as a treatment for coughing, asthma and more.

Uses for Thyme

You can drink thyme tea for relief from coughs, bronchitis, and common colds. (Combining thyme with licorice or mint improves the flavor.) Thyme has a pronounced effect on the respiratory system; in addition to fighting infections, it dries mucous membranes and relaxes spasms of the bronchial passages.

The ability of thyme to relax bronchial spasms makes it effective for coughs, bronchitis, emphysema, and asthma. Its drying effect makes it useful to reduce the abundant watering of the eyes and nose associated with hay fever and other allergies. And gargling with thyme tea can reduce swelling and pus formation in tonsillitis.

Thyme combats parasites, such as hookworms and tapeworms, within the digestive tract. It is also useful to treat yeast infections.

