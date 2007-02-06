Myrrh: Herbal Remedies

So strong are the antimicrobial effects of myrrh that the ancient Egyptians relied on this plant for the process of embalming and mummification. Myrrh's bitter-tasting sap oozes in tearlike drops when the tree's bark is cut.

Uses of Myrrh

Myrrh stimulates circulation to mucosal tissues, especially in the bronchial tract, throat, tonsils, and gums. It is an anti-inflammatory, an antioxidant, and antimicrobial, making it ideal for painful or swollen tissues. It is useful for bleeding gums, gingivitis, tonsillitis, sore throat (including strep throat), and bronchitis. The increased blood supply helps fight infection and speed healing when you have a cold, congestion, or infection of the throat or mouth. Myrrh is also valued as an expectorant, which means it promotes the expulsion of mucus in cases of bronchitis and lung congestion. Myrrh is best for chronic conditions with pale and swollen tissues, rather than for acute, inflamed, red, and dry tissues, because it contains tannins and resins, which have an astringent effect on tissues.

Myrrh also may promote menstrual flow and is recommended when menstruation is accompanied by a heavy sensation in the pelvis. In China, myrrh is considered a "blood mover." It may alleviate menstrual cramps.

Keep reading to learn about warnings and preparations for myrrh, including directions for making a myrrh gargle.

