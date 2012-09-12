5 Home Remedies for Dehydration

Remaining hydrated is critical to your overall health. Every cell in your body needs water in order to function properly. In fact, an adult's body weight is 60 percent water, while an infant's is up to 80 percent water. Other than oxygen, there's nothing that your body needs more than water.

The simple cure for dehydration comes from the tap. Turn it on and drink. But there are other kitchen helpers that will keep you hydrated, too. Check out the next page for some helpful home remedies to treat dehydration.

Contents
  1. Bland Foods
  2. Watery Fruits
  3. Salt
  4. Sport Drinks
  5. Ice

1: Bland Foods

If you've experienced dehydration, stick to foods that are easily digested for the next 24 hours, because stomach cramps are a symptom of dehydration and can recur. Try soda crackers, rice, bananas, potatoes and flavored gelatins. Gelatins are especially good since they are primarily made of water.

You can also start and end your day with 16 ounces of water. It's a great way to prevent mild dehydration.

2: Watery Fruits

Bananas have great water content and are especially good for restoring potassium that has vanished with dehydration. You can also try watery fruits such as cantaloupe, watermelon and strawberries. Watery vegetables such as cucumbers are good, too.

Try adding 1 teaspoon lime juice, a pinch of salt and 1 teaspoon sugar to a pint of water. Sip the beverage throughout the day to cure mild dehydration.

3: Salt

If you're experiencing symptoms of mild dehydration or heat injury, or you're just plain sweating a lot, make sure you replace your salt. Don't just chug salt straight from the box, however. Try eating pretzels, salted crackers or salty nuts.

And to slough off the dry, flaky skin that comes from dehydration, try this: After you bathe and while your skin is still wet, sprinkle salt onto your hands and rub it all over your skin. This salt massage will remove dry skin and make your skin smoother to the touch. It will also invigorate your skin and get your circulation moving. Also, if your skin is itchy as a result of dehydration, soaking in a tub of salt water can be a great itchy-skin reliever. Just add 1 cup table salt or sea salt to bathwater. This solution will also soften skin and relax you.

4: Sport Drinks

Not only will they add water back into your system, sport drinks restore potassium and other essential electrolytes (a salt substance, such as potassium, sodium, and chlorine found in blood, tissue fluids, and cells that carry electrical impulses). For children, these adult drinks may be too harsh, so talk to your pharmacist about pediatric rehydration drinks now on the market.

Don't depend on sport drinks or soft drinks for all your fluid requirements. They can come with side effects and calories. Plain old water is the best choice. Yogurt or cottage cheese both have sodium and potassium for replacing electrolytes as well.

5: Ice

Suck on ice or rub it on your body when you're overheated. This will help cool you down and prevent excess evaporation, which may lead to dehydration.

Eating a popsicle is a great way to restore water to your body as well. It's an easy way to get fluids into kids, too.

If you drink bottled water, freeze some in the bottom of an empty bottle, then top if off with cold water when you're ready to go. You'll have cold water ready to drink for hours. If you know you'll need more than one bottle of cold water, grab another full bottle, drain about an inch from the top and freeze the whole thing. By the time the first bottle is empty, you'll have plenty of cold water in the second.

