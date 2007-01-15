10 Home Remedies for Body Odor

Let's face it: A pungent body aroma isn't going to make you the life of the party. In fact, deodorant use is way up in the United States. Older adults use deodorant around once a day, with younger adults taking a more aggressive stand against their reek risk by rolling, spraying or otherwise slathering on deodorant almost 10 times a week. It's chemical warfare out there, and all those ingredients with the six syllable names may be spooking at least a few of us into exploring other options.
Let's see if there are some reliable deodorant alternatives that actually work. Whether you're concerned about health issues, want to save a little money on personal care products or need a backup plan when your deodorant applicator runs dry unexpectedly, we've got some old-timey preparations (and a few sly new ones) that can keep you feeling fresh and smelling sweet.
