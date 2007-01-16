11 Home Remedies for Oily Hair

You wash and style your hair every morning, but within a few short hours, it looks stringy and dirty. You, like millions of others, have oily hair.
But don't get mad at those glands for doing their job. Oil protects your hair shafts from breaking, keeps your scalp in good condition, and gives your hair that nice, healthy-looking sheen. Unfortunately, sometimes it's overzealous.
So why does the dipstick measure too much oil? Several factors can be responsible, including:
- Heredity: If your dad had oily hair, chances are you will, too.
- Hormonal fluctuations: In adult women, it may come with the menstrual cycle or using birth control pills. In teens, it's just part of the ever-embarrassing teenaged experience -- oily hair, zits, the works. When the hormones simmer down, the problem usually evens out.
- Bulking up: Excessive oil is a side effect of using androgenic hormones to increase body mass.
- Hair texture: Fine hair is often oilier than coarse hair because it takes up less room on the scalp. This means people with fine hair are usually crowned with lots more of it than people with coarse hair. And the more hair there is, the more oil because each follicle is supplied with two to three oil glands.
Diet's Not to BlameTake notice that diet is not one of the oil-producing culprits listed. That's because diet doesn't play much of a role in the development of oily hair, contrary to what many people believe. Eating French fries won't send the grease directly to your scalp unless you rub your French fries through your hair.
The good news is that oily hair can be managed successfully with home remedies, including things you'll find in your very own kitchen. Go to the next page to read about home remedies for oily hair.
