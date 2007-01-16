11 Home Remedies for Oily Hair

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. If you have oily hair, shampooing every day is a good idea.

Although oily hair might be troublesome, it is relatively easy to control with the following home remedies. Follow these simple steps, and you'll be on the way to the hair you've always wanted.

Shampoo often. Don't worry about overdoing it. If you have oily hair, shampooing every day is a good idea.

Use a "no-nonsense" shampoo. Often, shampoos have all kinds of additives and conditioners in them. People with oily hair need a good solvent-type shampoo, one that will cut the grease. To give your shampoo a boost, you can even add a few drops of dishwashing liquid. If you don't like the idea of putting dishwashing liquid on your head, there are plenty of commercial shampoos that will cut through the excess oil, including old standbys such as Prell and Suave and any number of generic and store-brand shampoos. Normal hair needs a shampoo with a pH (which refers to its acid/base balance) between 4.5 and 6.7, but oily hair requires a more alkaline (or base) product. Look for shampoos with a pH higher than 6.7 -- or, simply, those labeled for use on oily hair.

Rinse thoroughly. Whatever shampoo you use, be sure you rinse thoroughly. Soap residue will only collect dirt and oil more quickly.

Forget conditioners. Conditioners coat the hair, something oily hair doesn't need. Apply a small amount of conditioner only to the ends if they've become dried out.

Don't brush your hair too much. Forget 100 strokes. Every time you drag that brush through your hair, you're pulling oil out of the scalp and distributing it throughout your hair.

Try an acidic rinse. One way to decrease the oil is to rinse with diluted vinegar or lemon juice after shampooing. Add two tablespoons white vinegar to one cup water, or mix the juice of one lemon (strained) with one cup water. Rinse the mixture through your hair, then rinse your hair with warm water.

Home Remedies from the Cupboard

Alcohol. Any kind of alcoholic beverage has a nice drying effect. The higher the alcohol content the better. Mix a shot glass full of alcohol with a couple cups of water and rinse through your hair. Yes, you have to rinse it out. And don't drink the rinse water!

Cider vinegar. Soak your hair in a small basin of water with 1/4 cup cider vinegar -- or put the concoction in a spray bottle and rinse through your hair, then wash out with warm water. This helps control nasty shampoo buildup.

Tea. Rinse your hair in diluted tea. Tea contains tannic acid, an astringent, which can cut the oil.

Home Remedies from the Refrigerator

Beer. Beer can have a drying effect, and it cleans right down to your scalp, leaving your hair with a healthy shine.

Lemon juice. Mix the equivalent of the juice from 1 lemon with 1 cup water and rinse through your hair, then rinse with warm water. Lemon juice can help control shampoo buildup, too.

Now you've got plenty of fun home remedies for oily hair to try at home. Figure out what's best for you, and enjoy the soft, silky results!

