10 Home Remedies for Dry Hair

" " Dry hair can result from external factors, such as exposure to harsh chemicals, or from internal causes, such as an illness. Boy_Anupong / Getty Images

Oily hair is a drag, but dry hair is no picnic, either. Dry hair is dull hair, and it looks the same after you wash it as it did before. Everyone has bad hair days, but with dry hair you may have those days more often than not.

Along with dry hair, you may also have a dandruff problem. Although it's more often a condition associated with oily hair, people with dry hair get dandruff, too. Common dandruff is simply a layer of skin shedding from your scalp. When the skin cells get trapped on your scalp by your hair and clump together, you have dandruff. And dandruff can make your hair look dull.

Advertisement

Dry hair can result from external factors, such as exposure to harsh chemicals, or from internal causes, such as an illness. These are the primary external factors for those lackluster locks:

Harsh shampoo

Shampooing too often

Hair dye

Hair perms

Chlorine in swimming pools and hot tubs

Overuse of the blow dryer or curling iron

Too much exposure to sun and wind

High mineral content in local water supplies

External factors are easy to remedy. You just need to be careful about how you treat your hair, cutting back on activities that cause it to become dry. Switch products. Wear a cap when swimming. Cover your head when you're outside in the sun for prolonged periods. And use the kitchen cures in this profile.

Internal factors, though, don't have quite such a quick fix. Internal factors that cause dry hair include:

Cancer treatment

Certain medications

Nutritional deficiency

Prolonged illness

­Before you start to panic, go to the next page and read all the simple home remedies for dry hair. Chances are you'll find something that will put the luster back in your locks.

More on Hair Care:

­ This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.