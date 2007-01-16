18 Home Remedies for Varicose Veins

In
addition to being unsightly, varicose veins can be quite painful.
Follow the home remedies below to help postpone their development or
ease any discomfort.
Check your family tree.
This vascular problem runs in families, although the reason is
unknown. Some experts believe there is a weakness in the gene that
governs the development of the veins. This may lead to defects in the
structure of valves and veins or, in some people, a decrease in the
number of valves in the veins, causing the few that are there to get
overloaded in their duties. If you do find a history of varicose veins
in your family, the sooner you follow preventive home remedies the
better.
Get moving. While
exercise may not prevent varicose veins, doctors agree that physical
activity can lessen the symptoms by improving circulation, which
prevents blood from pooling. As working muscles in the lower limbs
contract, they push blood through the veins, back to the heart.
To
get your legs moving, almost any exercise that involves the legs will
do, from aerobics to strengthening to spot-toning activities, say the
experts. Ride a bike, take an aerobics class, go for a walk or a run,
use the stair machine in the gym or climb the stairs at work during
your lunch hour -- these are all good exercises for the legs.
Spot-toning exercises, such as leg raises, that specifically build up
the muscles in the buttocks, thighs, and lower legs are also
recommended.
Eating a balanced diet and keeping
your weight down can help
ease the pain of varicose veins.
Lose weight. Not
only does obesity tax just about every system in the body, but
carrying around extra baggage makes most people less active, which
means their leg muscles do less work. As a result, overweight people
usually can't pump blood from their lower limbs back to the heart
efficiently. In addition, an overweight person's blood vessels carry
more blood than a thinner person's, so the strain is greater on the
vessels themselves.
Eat a balanced diet.
Besides helping you maintain proper weight, a balanced diet can give
you nutrients that may actually help prevent varicose veins.
For
example, protein and vitamin C are both components of collagen, part of
the tissue in the veins and valves. If the collagen is in good shape,
the tissues are likely to be more resilient.
A balanced diet that
includes a wide variety of foods, including fresh fruits and
vegetables, whole grains, and lean sources of protein, is the best way
to get the right amounts of valuable nutrients. However, while a
healthy diet can strengthen your vascular system, it can't cure
varicose veins.
Take a break from standing. When
you're standing in one place, the blood in your leg veins must not
only make a long uphill journey against the force of gravity, it has to
do so without the pumping assistance that expanding-and-contracting
leg muscles can provide. (It's a little like trying to get up a creek
without a paddle!) As a result, the blood tends to pool in the lower
legs, leading to the development of varicose veins.
If
possible, take frequent breaks to walk around or, preferably, to sit
with your feet up. And while you're standing in one spot, shift your
weight from one leg to the other and/or occasionally get up on tiptoes;
it will engage your leg muscles in the task of pushing blood up toward
your heart.
Prop up your legs. Putting
your feet up is good, but elevating them above the level of your heart
is even better. It's a way to use gravity to help the blood move from
your feet and ankles back to your heart. Doctors have been recommending
elevation to relieve leg pain and swelling for centuries. As a matter
of fact, Hippocrates in ancient Greece wrote of its benefits.
So
lie down on a couch and prop your feet on the arm or put three or four
pillows under them (or lie on the floor and rest your feet on the seat
of a chair). Can't lie down? Sit on one chair and prop your feet on
the back of another chair. When possible, try to elevate your legs for
ten minutes once an hour.
But don't sit too long, either. Some
experts theorize that even sitting for extended periods can contribute
to varicose veins. Bent knees and hips, the thinking goes, complicate
and slow the return of blood to your heart. So it's very important that
on a long car or plane ride or during a day of sitting at the office
(or at home, for that matter) you get up and stretch your legs once in a
while. When you need a break, try this rejuvenator: Stand on your toes
and flex the heel up and down ten times.
Don't be crossed. Sitting with your legs crossed can slow circulation to and from your lower legs.
Check your seat.
The same can happen if you sit in a chair with a seat that is too deep
for your leg length: The front edge of the chair digs into the back of
your knees, compressing blood vessels and restricting blood flow. Get a
chair that fits your body better, or, if that's not possible, scoot
your backside away from the chair's back until the pressure on your legs
is relieved.
Flex your feet. Contracting
the muscles in your feet may help force blood upward and out of the
veins. While seated -- and even while your legs are elevated -- try
these three exercises to really get the blood pumping out of your feet
and back to your heart:
- The Ankle Pump: Flex your foot up and down as you would when you pump a piano pedal or gas pedal.
- Ankle Circles: Rotate your feet clockwise and counterclockwise.
- Heel Slips: With your knees bent, slide your heels back and forth.
Sleep with elevated feet. For those with chronic swelling in the lower legs, it may help put a few pillows under your feet while you are sleeping.
Lower your heels. Shoes with lower heels require your calf muscles to do more work -- a plus for better circulation -- than high-heeled shoes.
Wear tennis shoes. If
your feet habitually swell, it may be worthwhile to wear tennis shoes
or other lace-up shoes that can be opened up or loosened to alleviate
the pressure and allow for freer circulation.
Loosen up. Your
clothing, that is. Stay away from pants or other clothing that are
tight at the waist or groin; they can act almost as tourniquets that
restrict blood flow at these important circulation points.
Consider "stocking" up on support. Ask
your pharmacist or doctor about special compression stockings designed
to improve circulation in the legs. How do they work? They apply more
pressure to the lower legs than to the thigh area. Since more pressure
is exerted on the lower legs, blood is more readily pushed up toward
the heart.
The
stockings' compression on the legs is measured in millimeters of
mercury (mm Hg), and ranges from 20 mm Hg for weaker support to 60 mm
Hg for strong support. (In comparison, the support hose you can buy at
any department store provide pressure of 14 to 17 mm Hg.) The stronger
versions require a doctor's prescription. The lower-strength stockings
are sometimes recommended for pregnant women.
Women often develop varicose veins during pregnancy;
most subside after the baby is born.
These
days, compression stockings come in a variety of styles -- below the
knee, midthigh, full thigh, and waist high -- and an increasing variety
of colors as well as different strengths. A possible downside: The
stronger stockings have a tendency to feel hot. They can also be
relatively expensive, although you should check with your insurer to
see if any or all of their cost is covered.
The
stockings are available in most pharmacy and medical-supply stores as
well as through mail order and Web sites. It's important that the
stockings fit properly, however, so you may want to ask your pharmacist
for assistance with measuring.
Slip into spandex pants. Like
nonprescription, store-bought support hose, pants made from this
elastic material apply pressure to the legs and may help somewhat. Be
sure, however, that they aren't so tight in the groin or waist that
they cut into your skin and limit circulation.
Cover up the blues. If
you've stopped wearing shorts or going to the beach because you're
embarrassed about your varicose veins, make them "disappear." There are
products specially made to cover the blue vein lines that make you want
to take cover.
Available
in a variety of shades to match your skin, the cream is applied by
hand and blended. Leg Magic by Covermark Cosmetics is waterproof and
even has a sun protection factor (SPF) of 16 to protect your legs from
the sun's harmful rays. Wearing stockings over the cream won't make it
fade or rub off, and you can even go for a swim without washing away
all your cover.
While
these types of products obviously won't fix the veins and relieve
physical discomfort, they can make you feel better about the way your
legs look.
Consider the effects of estrogen. The
hormone is generally believed to have a detrimental effect on the
collagen and connective tissue of the veins. If you have varicose veins
or have a strong family history of them and you are considering oral
contraceptive or hormone replacement therapy, you may want to
specifically ask about this potential side effect when you discuss the
pros and cons of such therapy with your doctor. While estrogen probably
doesn't have a direct effect on varicose veins, the hormone can
increase the risk of embolisms, or blood clots, which interfere with
blood circulation.
Since
genetics plays a large part in whether or not you get varicose veins,
there's not a whole lot you can do to avoid them. But by following the
home remedies in this article, you may be able to hold them off for a
bit and ease some of the discomfort when they do appear.
|Pregnancy & Varicose Veins and Spider Veins: "Cousin" to Varicose Veins Pregnancy
can lead to the development of varicose veins and spider veins.
Surging hormones weaken collagen and connective tissues in the pelvis
in preparation for giving birth. Unfortunately, as a side effect, the
hormones may also weaken the collagen found in the veins and valves of
the body. These weakened tissues have a more difficult time standing up
to the increased blood volume that comes with carrying a baby. In
addition, the weight of the fetus itself may play a role in the
development of varicose veins in the legs by compressing the veins
between the legs and heart. Elevating the legs whenever possible can be
helpful, and compression stockings in the 20 to 30 mm Hg range may be
prescribed by your doctor. The good news is that for many women, the
swollen veins subside within a few months after the baby is born.
Eighty
percent of varicose-vein sufferers will also develop spider veins. And
half of all spider-vein sufferers also have varicose veins. But unlike
knotty and often uncomfortable varicose veins, spider veins are thin
(they are no thicker than a thread or hair and do not bulge out),
dilated blood vessels that form a weblike pattern (hence the name) on
the skin, most commonly on the legs, neck, and face. Except for their
link to pregnancy and hormones (see "Advice for Moms-to-Be"), no one
knows for sure why they crop up. Because the cause hasn't been
pinpointed, the veins can't be prevented. But on the plus side, they
rarely cause problems -- perhaps only a little itching now and again.
