Dental Disease Overview

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. TMJ and the related disorder MPD can cause pain in the joints and ligaments of the jaw.

Stress affects the body in many ways. It has been linked to depression, high blood cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, and a number of other ills. What you may not be aware of, however, is that excessive stress can damage your teeth and jaws.

Two stress-related disorders that affect the mouth are temporomandibular joint syndrome (TMJ) and myofacial pain dysfunction (MPD). Although not technically diseases, these two disorders can be very unpleasant. TMJ causes pain in the joints and ligaments of the jaw. MPD is a similar affliction, although the term may refer to stress-related pain in any part of the face (not just the jaw). Both are (for unknown reasons) most likely to affect women in their 20s and 30s but can affect both sexes at any age.

The following may be signs of TMJ or MPD:

A clicking, cracking, or popping sensation when you open your mouth to yawn or laugh

An inability to open your mouth wide

Tension or tenderness in your cheek muscles (especially first thing in the morning)

If you experience any of these symptoms on a regular basis, you should consult your doctor, as well as your dentist. One of the following therapies may be recommended:

Relaxation exercises (Since TMJ and MPD are related to tension, deliberate attempts at relaxation may help alleviate them.)

Gentle massage to ease the pain and help relax the affected muscles

A custom polyurethane mouth guard made from an impression of your teeth (One of the prime causes of TMJ and MPD is nighttime teeth grinding or jaw clenching. A mouth guard worn over your lower set of teeth can prevent them from grinding against the uppers. It also provides a cushioning effect, which may ease the stress on your tired jaw muscles and ligaments.)

Avoiding excessive trauma to the painful areas (Stay away from hard and crunchy foods, try not to open your mouth too wide, and -- if possible -- postpone any unrelated dental surgery.)

Be sure to take care of your teeth to avoid painful and pontentially damaging tooth disorders. Good oral hygiene is your best defense against dental diseases -- and remember to keep an eye on your stress levels, too.

