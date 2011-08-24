Dental Problems

Dental problems can include cavities, toothache, gum disease and more. Learn all about common dental problems and how to deal with them.

How to Combat 'Mask Breath' and the Pandemic of Halitosis
Now that we're all supposed to be wearing masks, we've all become keenly aware of something: our breath. And guess what? It doesn't always smell good.

By Cherise Threewitt

What in the World Are Tonsil Stones?
Never heard of tonsil stones? They're nasty little stones that can form in your throat. So should you freak out if you have them?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Can Tooth Decay Lead to Death?
A tooth infection may seem like little more than an inconvenience, but it could actually be doing some serious damage.

By Alia Hoyt & Sara Elliott

Can an abscessed tooth kill you?
An infection that starts as a toothache can spread throughout your body. Before you self-prescribe ice and pain pills and go to bed, consider what can happen if you skip the dentist's chair.

By Laurie L. Dove

Why can’t you smell your own bad breath?
If you're worried you have bad breath it might be for good reason. You can't smell your own breath so it might be hard to tell — until it's too late.

By Jennifer Sellers

Why Do Your Teeth Feel Furry When You Haven't Brushed Them?
If you've ever skipped brushing your teeth before bed, you may have noticed that they have a fuzzy texture the next day. What is that icky-feeling stuff, and what can you do about it?

By Jennifer Sellers

Dental Problems and Bad Breath
When bacteria coat your teeth and gums and lead to dental issues, getting rid of the foul odor that's often a side effect isn't always easy. Which dental problems tend to cause bad breath, and what can you do about them?

By Tom Scheve

Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease
If your child has hand, foot and mouth disease, someone is likely to ask, "Wait, don't you get that from pigs?" No, that's hoof and mouth. So what exactly is hand, foot and mouth disease?

By Katie Lambert

Mouth Cancer Symptoms
Mouth cancer can be a vicious, sometimes-fatal attack on the body. Knowing what to look for, what to avoid and when to seek medical help is crucial in stemming the disease.

By Brion O'Connor

Dental Implant Problems
From infection to insufficient bone mass, there are a number of issues that can arise with dental implants. Are you prepared?

By Brion O'Connor

Dry Mouth Explained
Some people enjoy a dry sense of humor, and there are those who like a dry glass of wine. But dry mouth is one thing you probably hope to avoid. So what is it exactly?

By Kevin P. Allen

Gum Disease Explained
Gum disease, gingivitis, tooth decay -- they're all related. We'll explain how to avoid them here.

By Terri Briseno

What is gingivitis?
Gingivitis is an oral health problem that, if left untreated, can lead to painful gum disease. Fortunately, it's relatively easy to treat -- and is totally preventable.

By Bambi Turner

What is dental plaque?
Plaque is a nasty bugger that likes to hang out on our teeth. And without proper dental hygiene, it can cause serious damage to those pearly whites.

By Terri Briseno

How do cavities form in teeth?
Cavities are holes that form on the enamel of your teeth, which need to be filled before they cause more damage. But how do they get there?

By Emilie Sennebogen

What is an abscessed tooth?
An aching tooth is bad enough, but how about one that's infected and full of pus? Find out how teeth get infected in the first place -- and what you can do about it -- in this article.

By Gerlinda Grimes

Why do some teeth decay more quickly than others?
Tooth decay can strike at any age, but are there certain teeth you should keep more of an eagle eye on than others? Sink your (we hope not decaying) chompers into this article to find out.

By Karen Kirkpatrick

Why are my gums receding?
When the tides recede, they expose the shells on the beach sand before rolling back in and covering everything up again. When your gums recede, they reveal the roots of your teeth -- but then they just keep on shrinking back.

By Katie Lambert

Is gingivitis contagious?
We've all seen toothpaste and mouthwash commercials warning us of the dangers of gingivitis. But can we actually catch gum disease from other people?

By Maria Trimarchi

What is trench mouth?
Nicknamed for soldiers at war, trench mouth, though increasingly rare, continues to affect people in underdeveloped countries.

By Chris Opfer

Why do you have sore gums?
Sore gums can be a pain in the you-know-what, especially if you have no clue what's causing it. We'll give you some clues to what's causing that throbbing here.

By Terri Briseno

Why do I get canker sores in my mouth?
Even though one in five people gets canker sores, no one knows why. Luckily, there are some simple strategies for taking care of them.

By Sarah Winkler

Will an impacted tooth ever come down?
An impacted tooth may not cause any visible damage, but that doesn't mean it isn't ruining your mouth -- or your health.

By Sara Elliott

Why is there a metallic taste in my mouth?
There are multiple reasons you may have a metallic taste in your mouth. It's a fairly common complaint, and it could be anything from a side effect of pregnancy to a symptom of eating poisoned fish.

By Natalie Kilgore

5 Common Dental Myths
Did your mom ever tell you that too much candy could cause your teeth to fall out? Would you be happy to know that's not entirely true? Let's explore this and other dental myths.

By Caitlin Uttley