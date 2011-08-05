Health
Oral Care

You may not like the dentist, but keeping up with oral care can help you avoid bigger problems in the future. Learn all about dental procedures and dental problems to get your oral care on track.

How to Combat 'Mask Breath' and the Pandemic of Halitosis

What in the World Are Tonsil Stones?

Can Tooth Decay Lead to Death?

How Can You Avoid That Trip to the Dentist? Regrow Your Teeth

Wisdom Teeth Can Stay, Says Oral Surgery Organization

Dental Work and Pericarditis

Toothpaste: Too Much of a Good Thing for Kids

5 Foods That Are Good for Kids' Teeth

5 Great Brushing Teeth Games for Kids

Toothpaste Tablets: A New Way to Brush Your Teeth

Rinse and Spit: The History of Toothpaste

Who Brushes Their Teeth in the Shower?

How to Combat 'Mask Breath' and the Pandemic of Halitosis

Now that we're all supposed to be wearing masks, we've all become keenly aware of something: our breath. And guess what? It doesn't always smell good.

By Cherise Threewitt

What in the World Are Tonsil Stones?

Never heard of tonsil stones? They're nasty little stones that can form in your throat. So should you freak out if you have them?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Can Tooth Decay Lead to Death?

A tooth infection may seem like little more than an inconvenience, but it could actually be doing some serious damage.

By Alia Hoyt & Sara Elliott

Toothpaste Tablets: A New Way to Brush Your Teeth

Toothpaste in tablet form could be an effective way to benefit both the health of the environment and our teeth.

By Jim Marion

Toothpaste: Too Much of a Good Thing for Kids

How much toothpaste is too much? Turns out, kids just need a little smear.

By Jesslyn Shields

Rinse and Spit: The History of Toothpaste

From urine to incense, the ancients had some weird ideas about what to put in toothpaste.

By Jesslyn Shields

Who Brushes Their Teeth in the Shower?

A surprising number of people do, but why? And are there any downsides to doing it?

By Alia Hoyt

Sorry Haters, You Do Have to Floss

Recent news reports say there's no scientific evidence to support flossing, but dental associations continue to recommend it. Why's that?

By Alia Hoyt

How Can You Avoid That Trip to the Dentist? Regrow Your Teeth

And did we mention that this synthetic biomaterial could eventually lead dentists to retire root canals?

By John Donovan

Wisdom Teeth Can Stay, Says Oral Surgery Organization

You may not need to pull them after all (and spend three days as a chipmunk). But don't think that means the ordeal is over.

By Julia Layton

Can an abscessed tooth kill you?

An infection that starts as a toothache can spread throughout your body. Before you self-prescribe ice and pain pills and go to bed, consider what can happen if you skip the dentist's chair.

By Laurie L. Dove

Why can’t you smell your own bad breath?

If you're worried you have bad breath it might be for good reason. You can't smell your own breath so it might be hard to tell — until it's too late.

By Jennifer Sellers

Can people regrow teeth?

We're often told that our adult set of teeth is the last call for new pearly whites, but can alligators teach humans to replace even more lost teeth?

By Bambi Turner

Why Do Your Teeth Feel Furry When You Haven't Brushed Them?

If you've ever skipped brushing your teeth before bed, you may have noticed that they have a fuzzy texture the next day. What is that icky-feeling stuff, and what can you do about it?

By Jennifer Sellers

Dental Work and Pericarditis

Though rare, infection from dental work, or even vigorous brushing, can lead to pericarditis. But what are the symptoms -- and when should you call your doctor?

By Brion O'Connor

Gum Surgery

Gum surgery sounds like a scary and painful procedure. We'll tell you what to really expect if you're preparing for this oral treatment.

By Terri Briseno

Cavity Filling

If you've ever had a cavity, you've probably got something in your teeth right now. No, not the spinach salad you had for lunch. We're talking about something a bit more ... filling.

By Kevin P. Allen

Professional Fluoride Treatment

You already brush with fluoride toothpaste. So do you really need a professional fluoride treatment at the dentist, too?

By Terri Briseno

Professional Teeth Whitening

At-home tooth-whitening products are extremely popular, but having a professional make your smile bright might be a better option. Is it worth the expense? What are the risks?

By Maria Trimarchi

How Much Is Enough: How Much Toothpaste Should You Use?

The guy in the 1940's toothpaste ad has a toothbrush that looks two inches long, and he is covering every bit of it. Learn more about how much toothpaste should you use.

By Lloyd Alter, Planet Green

Remineralization of Teeth

Saliva plays an important role in your teeth's health. Think you know what its job is?

By Terri Briseno

Dental Problems and Bad Breath

When bacteria coat your teeth and gums and lead to dental issues, getting rid of the foul odor that's often a side effect isn't always easy. Which dental problems tend to cause bad breath, and what can you do about them?

By Tom Scheve

Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

If your child has hand, foot and mouth disease, someone is likely to ask, "Wait, don't you get that from pigs?" No, that's hoof and mouth. So what exactly is hand, foot and mouth disease?

By Katie Lambert

Mouth Cancer Symptoms

Mouth cancer can be a vicious, sometimes-fatal attack on the body. Knowing what to look for, what to avoid and when to seek medical help is crucial in stemming the disease.

By Brion O'Connor

Wisdom Teeth Extraction

Wisdom teeth, tonsils and gall bladders may be the misfit toys of the human body, but with an 85 percent removal rate, those wise chompers rarely get to stick around for long.

By Kevin P. Allen