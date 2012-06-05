10 Types of Body Butter

" " What's a dry-skinned person to do when faced with tough choices in the moisturizer department? We have two words for you: body butter. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

If you have normal skin, finding a good moisturizer probably isn't that difficult. You can breeze through the drugstore, pick up just about any bottle, and chances are it'll work just fine.

But if you have dry or sensitive skin, you probably haven't been so lucky in the moisturizer department. You might have to try out quite a few brands (and waste a good deal of money) to find one that works. Even the lotions that claim to help extra-dry skin might not have any kind of noticeable effect, especially during the winter months. So what's a scaly-skinned person to do? We have two words for those in desperate need of moisture: body butter.

Body butter is basically super-concentrated lotion. It contains less water and more butters and essential oils than conventional lotions do, so it's extra moisturizing. It's too thick to be squirted through a pump, so it comes in jars -- you just scoop out the butter with your hand and slather it on.

Body butter can also be a godsend for people with sensitive skin because it's often made from very simple, all-natural recipes, which means no more reading through long, unintelligible ingredients lists to hunt down potential allergens or irritants. They often have a cocoa butter or shea butter base with various oils added to that, and not too much else.

Pretty much anyone can use body butter, but probably only people with very dry skin will want to apply it everywhere. But body butter can benefit normal to oily skin, too -- everyone, at least from time to time, can experience patches of dry skin. Body butter melts right into your skin, absorbs quickly and is excellent for smoothing out rough spots like elbows and heels.

