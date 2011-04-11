Are red bumps under your eyes the sign of an allergy?

Symptoms of eye allergy include irritation, redness, swelling, mucous secretion, itching and tearing. Red bumps under the eyes are not a sign of allergy. If you have red bumps under your eyes you might have rosacea or periocular dermatitis.

Rosacea is a condition in which the skin on your face frequently turns red, swells, itches or breaks out in small bumps. Rosacea is common, affecting about 14 million Americans, but many are unaware that they have it. Additional symptoms include a tendency to blush easily with the redness lasting for longer than 20 minutes, a burning, stinging, itching or tight feeling on the face, facial dryness, and eye problems, such as burning, itching, swelling, tearing and development of sties.

Advertisement

Periocular dermatitis is the development of rosacea-like symptoms (except for flushing) around the eyes. It occurs more frequently in men than in women, as opposed to perioral (around the mouth) dermatitis, which is more common in women. Periocular dermatitis can be caused by some cosmetics, moisturizers, skin care products and sunscreens. Direct or indirect contact with topical steroid creams (applied to your face or residue on your hands coming into contact with your face) is also a cause. Hormones, stress and sunlight can exacerbate the condition.

If you have red bumps under your eyes you should see a dermatologist for proper diagnosis and treatment. Topical steroids are not recommended; they may provide temporary relief but aggravate the conditions over time. Your doctor will probably prescribe antibiotics. If he does, make sure you take the entire course of the medication, even if the symptoms go away, so the condition does not return.