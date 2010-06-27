Arthritis Medication

Arthritis medication can offer relief to those who suffer from the pain and stiffness caused by inflamed joints. Learn about arthritis medications and treatments.

Are there any nonsurgical arthritis treatments?
There are various treatments available to help relieve the pain and swelling of arthritis. Learn if there are any nonsurgical arthritis treatments in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, called NSAIDs
Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, called NSAIDS for short, are used to treat many different cases of arthritis. Learn more about NSAIDS and how they help relieve the pains of arthritis.

Arthritis Physical Exam: What is my doctor looking for?
Doctors use physical exams to gauge your overall health so they can better treat any ailments that you might be suffering from. Learn more about physical exams in this article.

By Elizabeth Scherer

COX-2 Inhibitors
What are cox-2 inhibitors and how can they help to treat my arthritis? Find out more about how this medication and how it can benefit you with the help of this article.

By Elizabeth Scherer

What kind of healthcare professionals do I need for arthritis?
If you have arthritis it is suggested that you see a specialist to get the optimal care that you need. Learn more about these healthcare professionals and how they can treat your arthritis.

By Elizabeth Scherer

How do pain medications work?
Medicines that alleviate pain can be a welcoming relief. Discover how pain medications work and how you can use them to mitigate the hurtful side effects of an ailment.

By Elizabeth Scherer

Arthritis and Opiods
Arthritis is a disease that afflicts millions of people with moderate to severe pain in joints all over the body. Learn more about arthritis and how opiates can help with long term care.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Arthritis Drugs
Arthritis drugs can be used to alleviate the symptoms that are associated with this disease. Discover the options and benefits of using these drugs to treat arthritis.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Over-the-counter Arthritis Drugs
For mild cases of arthritis there is a good chance that over the counter drugs could alleviate some if not all of the side effects associated with the disease. Learn more about over the counter medicines that can help with your arthritis.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.