What Happens When the Wind Is Knocked Out of You?

What Happens When the Wind Gets Knocked Out of You?

What does "getting the wind knocked out of you" mean, really? This (extremely uncomfortable) experience usually happens when you get a hard blow to the abdomen or chest. Think falling off the jungle gym when you were a kid, or taking a direct hit to the chest from a ball in a sports game or an air bag during a car accident.

"Getting the wind knocked out of you is when an external force is strong enough to disrupt your natural inhalation and exhalation pattern," says Alexa Mieses Malchuk, M.D., MPH, a family physician and district medical director for One Medical in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

In summation, a hard hit to the chest = you can't breathe.

The medical name for this is phrenospasm. It means a forceful impact to your abdomen causes the diaphragm to either spasm (hence the "spasm" in phrenospasm) or become temporarily paralyzed, which interferes with your ability to breathe.

So not only do your lungs empty, but they also can't fill back up with air for at least a few seconds. It's almost as if a vacuum suddenly sucks the breath from your lungs, and you can't take another gasp of air. That's why it feels so uncomfortable — and pretty scary — but fortunately it's (usually) not medically significant.

